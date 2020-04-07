Pro-lifers demand Kansas shut down abortion center for violating state quarantines

WICHITA, Kansas, April 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life activists in Witchita, Kansas are calling on state health officials to suspend operations of Trust Women Wichita Clinic (TWWC) over reports that the abortion facility is taking in both patients and abortionists from states currently quarantined by the Kansas government.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) currently requires travelers who have recently been in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, or Washington, or recently been out of the country, to quarantine for 14 days due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Yet the Kansas Coalition for Life (KCFL), which monitors TWWC, says for two weeks it has photographed numerous cars in the parking lots from quarantined states, including Florida and Louisiana, Operation Rescue reported. Operation Rescue has previously noted TWWC CEO Julie Burkhart’s admission that all of the facility’s abortionists are from out of state.

“Pro-life activists have documented other violations of safety recommendations made by the Presidential Coronavirus Task Force to slow the spread of the virus, including an absence of social distancing and lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) provided to customers or worn by clinic personnel,” Operation Rescue added.

In response, the Sedgwick County Commission voted 4-1 last week to formally request that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, temporarily halt abortions at TWWC, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Spearheading the effort was Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, who cited license plate photos from pro-life activists.

“I have family members that have been sexually assaulted myself that have been put in situations that no one would want to dream about, (but) we are in an unprecedented time with COVID-19 and limiting exposure,” he argued. By allowing abortions to continue as usual, “we are putting people that are vulnerable, putting them in a much more vulnerable situation by not knowing if these people are practicing at the clinic have the virus, have come in contact with other people with the virus.”

Kelly, a pro-abortion Democrat who has already declared her commitment to keeping the abortion industry open, is not expected to make an exception for TWWC.

“While high risk screenings and all elective procedures throughout the state are being canceled and doctor’s offices are struggling to survive, why should an elective abortion be an exception?” asked Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican. “Personal protective equipment is in short supply during this pandemic. Making an exception for an elective abortion is inexcusable.”

