Pro-lifers hire detectives to look into attacks on pregnancy centers following subpar FBI investigation

'It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement.'

BUFFALO, New York (LifeSiteNews) — Unsatisfied with the FBI’s response, a pro-life pregnancy center will hire its own investigative team to look into who attacked last year.

“Over 78 Pro-life pregnancy centers have been attacked, including the firebombing of [our] pro-life medical network’s Buffalo office, injuring two firefighters,” CompassCare noted in its January 3 news release. However, the group feels that the FBI does not have a strong interest in finding the culprits. As a result, it will partner with the Thomas More Society to hire private investigators to find out who attacked its office.

“The FBI, after 161 days and much pressure from media and Congressional Judiciary hearings, listed the perpetrators of CompassCare’s firebombing on its Most Wanted website while both refusing to call the attack an act of domestic terror and list the other 77 attacks against Christian pro-life pregnancy centers at all,” a news release noted. “After 6 months, the arrest tally remains at zero and death threats by pro-abortion domestic extremists continue.”

The cost of the investigation could be underwritten if the culprits are identified, allowing CompassCare to collect the FBI’s $25,000 reward.

CEO Jim Harden stated:

If the FBI is interested in quelling the nationwide hate crimes against Christian pro-life organizations, they would offer a reward for information leading to the arrests of all 78 attacks, not just for the pro-abortion terrorists who firebombed our facility. It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement. If the FBI is being used for political purposes, all investigative efforts should turn on them. The organization should be defunded and those involved indicted for conspiracy to deprive pro-life citizens of their rights.

“I predict in 2023 that the pro-abortion empire and those politicians and big corporations that protect it will increase attacks against pro-life people and organizations,” he said, based on the current political situation.

New York officials did reach out to CompassCare after the attack – but only to investigate it for not aborting babies.

Pro-abortion activists continue to rely on violence

Violence from pro-abortion activists has continued since the May 2022 leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade.

Since then, pro-abortion activists have protested outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices, in violation of federal law, and one even traveled from California with the clear purpose of killing Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Pro-life churches, groups, and pregnancy resource centers have faced fire bombings, vandalism, and other attacks, with little to no pushback from the White House and leading Democrats.

Last week, police arrested a woman for throwing a thermos of coffee at peaceful pro-lifers praying in Illinois in protest against a new abortion facility.

