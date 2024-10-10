Pro-lifers pass LifeSite’s ‘Christ is King’ billboard during relay for the unborn across America

‘When arriving to Planned Parenthood, this encouraging billboard is life-saving for abortion-bound mothers,’ LIFE Runners founder Patrick Castle told LifeSiteNews.

OMAHA, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers passed by LifeSiteNews’ “Christ is King” billboard during the Omaha relay walk for the unborn.

On October 8, members of LIFE Runners travelled from Omaha Planned Parenthood to LifeSite’s “Christ is King” billboard, as part of the A-Cross America Relay to bring the pro-life message to all corners of America.

“The awesome LifeSiteNews ‘Christ Is King’ billboard near the Omaha Planned Parenthood, visible for everyone arriving and departing Planned Parenthood,” LIFE Runners founder Patrick Castle told LifeSiteNews.

“When arriving to Planned Parenthood, this encouraging billboard is life-saving for abortion-bound mothers,” he added. “For those departing from an abortion appointment, this billboard is soul-saving, as it reminds them that Christ forgives and redeems.”

The massive 14-foot-high, 48-foot-wide billboard proclaiming “Christ is King” was made possible by the generous donations of LifeSite supporters. Similar billboards have been put up in cities across America.

Castle congratulated LifeSite and LifeSite supporters upholding Catholicism and defending the unborn, saying, “we are grateful for LifeSiteNews ‘not putting false charity ahead of true clarity.’ Cheers for LifeSiteNews for being All In Christ for Pro-Life!”

“We received lots of encouraging honks and waves during our Relay walk to the LifeSiteNews ‘Christ Is King’ billboard,” Castle recalled.

The 27 pro-lifers, including a one-year-old baby and a 80-year-old religious sister, stopped at the Omaha Planned Parenthood to pray before continuing their journey where they passed LSN’s billboard. The pro-lifers wore shirts reading “Remember the Unborn” while carrying the LIFE Runner banner.

Castle revealed that this relay is particularly important considering two abortion amendments on the ballot in Nebraska.

“Early in-person voting started on Oct 7th,” he explained. “Therefore, our big public witness with 8 ft “REMEMBER The Unborn” banner draws out great Pro-Life encouragement and viscous pro-abortion responses.”

The journey from the abortion facility to LifeSite’s billboard is only one part of the thousand-mile walk that LIFE Runners are enduring to spread the joy and hope of the pro-life movement. The pro-life relay began in four corners of the United States, including California, New York, Texas, and North Dakota. The relay covers 5,183 miles, making it the longest-spanning pro-life event in the world

The pro-lifers will continue their walk until October 19 when they will meet up with other pro-life Americans in Kansas to celebrate the completion of their journey. Local pro-lifers can still join the relay, walking or running part of the route. For more information, visit the LIFE Runners’ website.

