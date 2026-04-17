Pro-lifers persecuted by Biden admin call on US gov’t to ‘repent and make reparation’

'This is beyond politics,' rescuer Will Goodman told LifeSiteNews. 'The fight for justice is both practical and spiritual.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Red Rose Rescuers who were subject to the relentless brutality of the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) — sending even elderly, peaceful pro-life women and men to prison for attempting to save the lives of the preborn — are calling upon the government to own up to its past actions, apologize, and make reparations.

Their plea comes just days after the Trump administration released a 900-page report showing that the Biden administration collaborated with pro-abortion groups to target pro-lifers.

One of President Trump’s first actions after coming back into office was to officially pardon 23 pro-lifers imprisoned by the Biden DOJ for their attempts to save unborn babies.

“Rescuers are called to endure any injustice in their efforts to save the innocent and help those tempted to kill. Even death,” rescuer Will Goodman told LifeSiteNews.

“However, when a national government attacks rescuers because the rescuers love babies and motherhood, and because the government is attacking (or failing to protect) the innocent and praising the killers — this provides a unique opportunity for rescuers to point to the real victims. And be their voice,” continued Goodman.

“This is beyond politics,” said Goodman. “The fight for justice is both practical and spiritual.”

Goodman said that he and his fellow rescuers who were persecuted under the Biden administration are not the real victims. It’s the millions of voiceless victims sacrificed through abortion.

READ: Trump DOJ publishes report exposing Biden admin persecution of pro-lifers

Goodman went further: “Such massive wide scale murder is a most grave violation of the 5th Commandment. The entire nation needs to repent and ask God for forgiveness for harming His children, the ones He dearly loves.”

Joan Bell, who at age 76 was sent to prison by the Biden DOJ in 2024, spoke not of her own ordeal in a phone conversation with LifeSiteNews, and instead turned attention to those who she thought are more deserving to have their stories told.

Bell explained that “very few people understand the extent of everything the DOJ was doing under Biden, especially the prosecution and the brutality allowed against the workers at crisis pregnancy centers.”

She thanked President Trump’s DOJ for “being appalled at what went on at the hands of their predecessors.”

“This year marks my 50th year in the pro-life movement,” recounted Monica Migliorino Miller, Ph.D., director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society. “And over the years I have organized and participated in several rescues at abortion centers, dating back to 1978 — peacefully defending the unborn and reaching out to mothers offering them help and support.

“And then there are the court trials — trials in which the unborn are deliberately kept hidden — even enduring judges saying ‘because abortion is a constitutional right no injury is caused when abortions are performed,” said Miller.

She further explained:

When pro-lifers go to court they must endure the corruption and the lies of a judicial system that fails to recognize the truth — and the proof of just how low that system has sunk is now exposed with this nearly 900 page report — that the United States Department of Justice was actually taking direction from the abortionists on how to prosecute pro-lifers — including those who participate in Red Rose Rescues — rescues that do not violate the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances act!

She added:

How interesting it is that Planned Parenthood is quoted in the report saying that ‘If the Red Rose Rescue movement continues to grow it will directly impact Planned Parenthood operations.’ We celebrate that this weaponized Biden administration DOJ is finally over.

The bombshell report released by the Trump DOJ earlier this week details how the Biden administration worked with leftist organizations such as the National Abortion Federation (NAF), Planned Parenthood, and Feminist Majority Foundation to capitalize “on their relationship with the Task Force to gain internal information and push targets for FACE Act enforcement.”

Share









