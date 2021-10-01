Pro-lifers plan huge, peaceful demonstration across North America on Sunday, Oct. 3

'Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness held annually,' says Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) in Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of pro-lifers in the U.S. and Canada will take to the streets in cities and towns to protest the murder of over 100,000 babies every year by abortion.

Life Chain 2021 will be held in over 200 locations this year, with most locations holding the event from 2 to 3 p.m. local time.

The event consists of pro-lifers standing at intersections across North America, “silently praying for an end to abortion for an hour while holding signs with messages like: ‘Abortion kills children,’ ‘Abortion hurts women,’ ‘Adoption, the loving option,’ and ‘Life, the first inalienable right’.”

According to CLC, Life Chain is an event for the whole family and for all ages. CLC says it is an opportunity for parents to teach their children that “something very wrong is happening in our nation, but there are also a lot of good people united in doing something about it.”

“Life Chain is an easy way to get involved in pro-life activism. Just find out where and when your local Life Chain will be held, and then show up for one hour to stand on the sidewalk with others who are not ashamed to publicly witness to their pro-life beliefs. Your local Life Chain organizer will provide you with a non-graphic Life Chain sign to hold, and you may pray silently for an end to abortion and for those affected by it,” says CLC.

The locations of Life Chain events in Canada can be found on this list and this map.

CLC asks those who are participating to read the updated Life Chain Code of Conduct and notes that all local COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Life Chain events in the US will be taking place this Sunday, October 3 as well. Visit this link to find locations.

Despite the many COVID regulations in place last year, the 2020 event was a resounding success.

Attendees at previous Life Chain events have received opposition for their pro-life witness.

In 2018, a man was caught on video roundhouse-kicking a young female CLC staff member at a Life Chain event in Toronto. As the incident was filmed, the attacker was identified and charged with assault.

Life Chain events in Canada have been held every year since 1990, with the event first taking place in the United States in 1987, as “a peaceful and prayerful demonstration in support of the inherent dignity of every human being, from the moment of conception until natural death.”

For more information on Life Chain Canada, please visit https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/life-chain.

