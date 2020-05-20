Pro-lifers plan protest Friday against new Chicago-area Planned Parenthood

CHICAGO, May 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life advocates will hold a protest outside of Illinois’s newest Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Waukegan on Friday, May 22, at 12 p.m. Central Time. The event, coordinated by the Pro-Life Action League, will “expose Planned Parenthood’s true agenda and call on City officials to investigate how they deceptively opened the Waukegan facility,” according to Eric Scheidler, Executive Director of the Pro-Life Action League.

Scheidler noted that Planned Parenthood has a history of using deception to sneak into Illinois communities. Their facilities in Aurora, Flossmoor, and Fairview Heights were all developed through shell companies, deceiving both local governments and the public about what business was really coming to town.

“Planned Parenthood has already cornered 40% of the American abortion market,” said Scheidler. “That they're celebrating the opening of a new abortion facility even in the midst of an international pandemic shows that Planned Parenthood is really all about abortion.”

Scheidler emphasized that protesters will wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines, and the Waukegan police are being informed of their plans.

Scheidler’s Pro-Life Action League is joined by a coalition of pro-life groups in protesting the Waukegan Planned Parenthood center. Coalition leaders have issued the following statements:

Mary Kate Knorr, Illinois Right to Life: “Governor Pritzker has closed churches, schools, and businesses in the name of protecting human life, but has allowed a new abortion clinic to open, where the lives of thousands of human children will be violently ended. He says that he is 'listening to the scientists’ — what about the science that clearly shows abortion takes a human life?”

Steve Karlen, 40 Days for Life: “Illinois has become the Wild West of abortion. In openly working to lure Wisconsin women across the border to a state lacking even the most basic abortion safety regulations, Planned Parenthood reveals it has never been interested in women’s health, but in financial gain.”

Sarah Minnich, Students for Life: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that Americans are willing to sacrifice nearly everything to protect vulnerable human life, and that must extend to unborn human beings to ensure justice for all.”

Shawna Weber, Young Americans for Freedom (College of Lake County Chapter): “Our chapter is proud to stand against this atrocity that has just come about in our area, and we will fight against the disgusting practice of abortion on our campus and in the world, no matter what. Life is life at conception, and we want to show these women that there are far better options.”