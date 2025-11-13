Pro-lifers praise Republicans for stopping Senate Democrats’ push to expand abortion funding

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-lifers are praising Senate Republicans for rejecting Democrat demands to include taxpayer funding of abortion in their deal to reopen the government.

On Monday night, the Senate voted 60-40 with eight Democrats joining 52 Republicans to end what had become the longest shutdown of the government at 41 days. The deal, which became law after President Donald Trump signed it Thursday, funds the government through January.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser thanked GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Republican for their steadfastness.

“For more than a month, Democrats kept the government shut down over Obamacare – the single largest departure from the Hyde Amendment and expansion of abortion since Roe v. Wade,” she said in a press release.

“As this bill moves to the House, we urge representatives to stand as firmly against pro-abortion Democrat demands as their colleagues in the Senate. This is what the pro-life base expects, and SBA Pro-Life America will score against any vote to extend Obamacare subsidies that sidesteps Hyde.”

Democrats had insisted that Thune include in the funding package money to cover abortions subsidies that are expiring under the Affordable Care Act. Thune rejected their requests but secured their support by promising to hold a vote on the measure next month. Pro-life groups expect the measure will fail given that Republicans will not support the measure to ensure it passes the 60-vote threshold needed for approval.

Last month, 105 pro-life groups sent a letter to Congress urging them to not approve the subsidies. “As pro-life leaders, we urge you to raise your voice to unequivocally oppose any consideration of extending the COVID-era subsidies without Hyde protections. The pro-life Congress must not be a party to Obama’s abortion funding scheme,” the letter, spearheaded by SBA Pro-Life America, reads.

SBA Pro-Life America announced Wednesday that it plans to spend $80 million into electing pro-life candidates in 2026 across four states during the mid-terms. The efforts are aimed at reaching over 10 million voters as part of a wide-ranging digital and in-person get out the vote initiative. A press release issued by the group named Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina as crucial battleground states.

Republicans in the Senate were initially supported by Democrat Senators John Fetterman of Pennsylvania) and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada as well as independent Angus King of Maine. Five additional Democrats joined with them to reach the 60 votes needed to break the filibuster for the continuing resolution — Dick Durbin of Illinois, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Jackie Rosen of Nevada, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

Trump praised the bill, which funds back pay for federal employees, on Wednesday evening. “We went through this short-term disaster with the Democrats because they thought it would be good politically. And it’s an honor now to sign this incredible bill and get our country working again,” he said.

During the shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was criticized by members of his own party. The Hill reported that his efforts left “some Democratic colleagues fuming over what they are privately calling weak leadership.”

“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on X this week.

Schumer, 74, is up for re-election next year. Many political pundits speculate that socialist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to run against Schumer in the primary. Both have an extensive history of supporting pro-LGBT and pro-abortion legislation.

