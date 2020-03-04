Connecticut’s first-ever March for Life rally set for next month at state capital

HARTFORD, March 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life activists are gathering in Hartford, Connecticut next month for the state’s first-ever formal Connecticut March for Life, complete with pro-life speakers to rally the crowd against abortion-on-demand.

On the morning of April 15, pro-lifers will gather at Hartford’s Bushnell Theater and march as one to the state capital, where a rally will be held. The event is being organized in partnership with the national March for Life, the Family Institute of Connecticut, and the Connecticut Catholic Conference.

“We are extremely grateful and excited to have a day where all people can come together in common purpose to celebrate life and to commit ourselves to the pursuit of justice for all of our citizens, especially the most vulnerable – the unborn,” said Christopher Healy, executive director of the Connecticut Catholic Conference.

“On April 15th, we will make our voice heard in Hartford, that every unborn child should be welcomed in life and protected in law,” said executive director Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut.

Two weeks before the March, the Family Institute of Connecticut will also be hosting a pro-life speakers’ panel at Trumbull’s St. Therese Church on March 30, headlined by Population Research Institute founder Steven Mosher. An expert on China and population control whose work is also featured at LifeSiteNews, Mosher is a prolific author and public speaker who has testified before Congress on the one-child policy and other human-rights abuses by the Chinese regime.

“In his talk, Steven will discuss how the present anti-Christian, cultural trajectory of the United States and Europe has led to increased violations of the human rights of our children -- and to attacks on their very lives,” the announcement reads. “He will share his thoughts on what can be done to reverse this peril.

Both events are free to attend. Further details can be found at the March for Life and Family Institute of Connecticut’s websites.