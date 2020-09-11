Pro-lifers to remember aborted children at gravesites across America this weekend

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

September 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-lifers across the United States will gather Saturday, September 12 to pray around graves for aborted children, emphasizing that abortion is not an abstract issue, but a concrete human tragedy.

Cosponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life, and Pro-Life Action League, the eighth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will consist of 181 memorial services across the country, 54 of which will take place at gravesites specifically recognizing children who were killed in the womb.

A tombstone commemorating babies lost to abortion. SOURCE: National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children / Facebook

“When people become truly aware of the reality of abortion, they can more easily cut through the lies by which some try to justify it, and the natural apathy to which human nature is inclined,” the event page says. “Even pro-life people are thrust into a higher level of commitment and activism.”

While most of abortion’s victims are disposed of as medical waste, the page explains that “tens of thousands” of bodies of aborted babies have been retrieved and given proper burials, and the stories of their recoveries “are powerful tools to awaken the consciences of our fellow citizens.”

“By participating in the National Day of Remembrance, visiting these solemn memorial places at other times of the year, and spreading the word about this prayer campaign,” it adds, “you are helping to humanize our aborted brothers and sisters and deepening your own commitment to ending the injustice of abortion.”

Full information about the event, including a complete list of locations as well as prayers for both aborted children and their mothers, can be found at AbortionMemorials.com.