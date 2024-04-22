Pro-lifers worldwide urged to write to judge who will sentence FACE Act prisoners

Dr. Monica Miller of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society has published a request that readers 'flood' Justice Colleen Kollar-Kotelly with letters begging for clemency when the nine FACE Act prisoners are brought before her in mid-May.

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-lifers are being asked to write to the judge who could sentence nine FACE Act prisoners to 11 years in prison.

Dr. Monica Miller of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society has published a request that readers “flood” Justice Colleen Kollar-Kotelly with letters begging for clemency when the nine rescuers are brought before her in mid-May.

These pro-lifers are Joan Andrews Bell, Jonathan Darnel, “Herb” Geraghty, Will Goodman, Lauren Handy, John Hinshaw, Paulette Harlow, Heather Idoni, and Jean Marshall. All nine participated in a traditional rescue at a late-term abortion clinic, called the Washington Surgi-Clinic, operated by Cesare Santangelo in the U.S. capital, on October 20, 2020. Eight of the pro-lifers have been in prison since their 2023 convictions; Paulette Harlow, who suffers from poor health, is under house arrest.

“Please write to the judge on their behalf,” Miller wrote on the Citizens for a Pro-Life Society’s website.

Letters must be received by May 13th! She should be flooded with letters! Beg her to be lenient, emphasize that 8 of the pro-lifers have been in jail already for months! Ask for “time served.” These pro-lifers have been sitting in jail already longer than many others who have been convicted for similar “protest” sit-in type activity. Emphasize that these are truly good people, motivated by love for others—indeed some are possibly living saints! They acted to help the mothers coming to the Santangelo abortion center and to defend the innocent unborn who are killed there though the 9th month of pregnancy! The judge should consider that these selfless pro-lifers acted to defend life. Human lives were at stake! This is the truth. This is the objective reality.

Miller explained that although the rescuers expected to be charged with violating the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), they did not expect that they would also be charged with “conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.” The maximum penalty for this charge is 10 years imprisonment and a $350,000 fine.

“This additional [charge] was brought by the ‘weaponized’ Department of Justice under the rabidly pro-abortion Biden administration—a charge against pro-lifers unprecedented in the history of the pro-life movement,” the Citizens for a Pro-life Society founder wrote.

The sentencings will take place on May 14, May 15, and May 17.

“Letters to the judge should be respectful and polite,” Miller cautioned.

Write to:

COLLEEN KOLLAR-KOTELLY

United States District Judge

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

333 Constitution Avenue N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20001

USA

“Pray for the judge to be fair to these pro-life heroes,” Miller added. “Pray for justice for the unborn. Pray for the pro-lifers!”

