Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton calls on ‘strong men’ to protect the unborn in March for Life speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm in an accident at age 13, called on “strong men” to protect preborn babies during a March for Life speech.

Hamilton addressed tens of thousands of pro-lifers from around the world on March 24 at the 52nd National March for Life, stressing the importance of strong men helping women choose life despite difficult circumstances.

Hamilton called for a “generation of young men who can come alongside and do the right thing to serve that woman in the way that she needs.”

She stressed the importance of supporting women in choosing life, revealing that even she was scared to become a mother despite coming from a Christian family and having the support of her husband.

“I remember the moment when I first had my very first pregnancy test,” she recalled. “I had a simpler fear. I didn’t think I could do it.”

“What made me think that I wasn’t ready?” she questioned.

“I was at the height of my career,” Hamilton continued. We still often put a career before our children, our family, our loved ones. But still, just like the women struggling to want to keep her baby, I had similar struggles.”

“And it’s humbling now when I look back on that,” she admitted. “I had all the support in the world to bring this life. But imagine the woman who doesn’t have all the support in the world.”

“She’s being fed these lies that she can’t do it, and that that life has no value,” Hamilton continued. “She’s scared, she’s alone, she’s overwhelmed. She feels like her life is upside down.”

“She’s being told that death is better than life. But who are we to choose death on behalf of someone else?” she questioned.

“Now being a mother of four, they are my greatest joy, the most beautiful blessing,” Hamilton declared. “And I look forward to every single day serving my beautiful children and sharing life with them.”

“Children are true wealth, and they are truly the greatest blessing that God has to offer us alongside of His grace,” she continued.

“And so today as we rally around a cause that God has called us to, to protect life and to love our neighbor, to come alongside of that young man and woman who are thinking of choosing death, to be that person to bring them hope,” Hamilton encouraged.

The rally included speeches from many prominent pro-lifers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, abortion survivor Josiah Presley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a last-minute addition, Vice President JD Vance spoke to pro-lifers at the rally. President Donald Trump also addressed the crowds via a video.

