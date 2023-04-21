Pro-trans YouTube star MrBeast betrays his audience, UN makes shocking statement on sex with minors

(LifeSiteNews) — Father James Altman and Liz Yore once again joined John-Henry Westen in this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, where they discuss the United Nations’ (UN) recent report on decriminalizing sex with minors, the “sex change” of Chris Tyson, who is the sidekick of famous YouTuber “MrBeast,” and more.

In March, the UN released a document that called for the decriminalization of sex with minors, prostitution, drug use, and abortion. According to a principle listed in the document, consensual sex should not be criminalized based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or age.

Speaking specifically about sex with minors, the principle reads: “[S]exual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.”

Yore, a lawyer who has worked in child abuse cases for about 25 years, warned that the document will be used to legitimize and decriminalize sex with minors: “I think this is going to be operationalized in every county, state, federal government, country, and they’re going to push for laws to either lower [the age of consent] or eliminate the consent laws.”

“We will hear in our lifetime that pedophilia is a human right, and that criminal laws against pedophilia and against the … sexual abuse of children are unfair, unjust, discriminatory,” she continued.

Father Altman, who also worked with child abuse cases as a lawyer before being ordained a priest, noted that the document has had little pushback from religious and political leaders, saying: “To suggest that [children] can give an informed consent to something so despicable is incomprehensible to me. But it also tells us … there’s no hiding the fact anymore. There’s no pretending. We can’t be living under this delusion, which is … willful ignorance. There’s no willful ignorance anymore that’s excusable.”

— Article continues below Petition — URGENT: Stand with Donald Trump as he faces charges brought by Soros-backed DA Show Petition Text 5330 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has disgraced his office by weaponizing his position to attack former President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump's arraignment represents another example of how the justice system is being abused by those in power to quash dissent and silence one of their biggest critics ahead of the 2024 presidential election. SIGN this petition to Alvin Bragg condemning his blatant weaponization of the justice system against former President Trump. Much like when the FBI raided Trump's home in Florida, this arraignment is sending another clear message that anyone who holds a dissenting political position can be targeted by the Deep State. The charges against Trump were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who previously boasted about filing over a hundred lawsuits against Trump while serving in the New York Attorney General’s office, and reportedly received $1 million in campaign contributions from the Color of Change PAC, a leftist advocacy group funded by prominent left-wing mega donor George Soros. SIGN: Tell Soros-backed DA that Mr. Trump must not be jailed! The embattled former president was arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him on charges related to the improper filing of alleged hush money paid to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford during his 2016 presidential campaign. The former president has denied that any affair took place. Trump insists that the attempt to jail him is politically-motivated and proves that the United States under the leadership of radical leftists has become like a third-world country. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has also penned a letter to Bragg demanding answers regarding what he termed an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority,” arguing the charges were only being brought against Trump in what is now an old case because of his presidential candidacy. According to Jordan, the available facts suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of Trump is “motivated by political calculations,” thus requiring “congressional scrutiny.” Jordan’s letter came after GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s then-impending indictment “an outrageous abuse of power”, going on to blast Bragg as “a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.” McCarthy also promised to stand up congressional committees to investigate whether federal dollars were used to “subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.” SIGN: Stop politically motivated prosecutions from ruining the American justice system Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible. MORE INFORMATION: BREAKING: Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury 'Nation in decline': Donald Trump slams Alvin Bragg. Democrats from Mar-a-Lago after arraignment Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Earlier this month, Chris Tyson, a sidekick of famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson — best known as “MrBeast” — announced that he was “transitioning” from a man to a woman. Tyson, who married his wife in 2018 and had a son with her in 2020, has faced backlash from conservatives for his “transition.”

Yore, speaking of Tyson’s “transition,” discussed the effects that gender ideology has on families, noting that Tyson and his wife are going through a divorce. “And this is the impact, the casualties … of what happens in a family, because these are real families, real people who are being pushed by this agenda.”

“And what is very insidious, in my mind, is that it becomes [on all these YouTube channels], it becomes ‘hip’ and ‘cool’ to be trans. And there’s no discussion about the absolute catastrophe, most especially to the person who is life-altering their body and their soul and destroying any potential to be a parent, to live a healthy life,” Yore continued.

Father Altman, commenting on Tyson’s “transition,” said that God made man male and female, and that Tyson was abandoning his God-given role as a man, as well as a father and husband.

“It struck me as I was watching this that one of the man’s roles is his responsibility for a wife and family that is built within our very God-created DNA,” Altman said. “And by him going through this process, he has abdicated his personal responsibility to be a man and a father to his wife and to his children. It’s like an escape. ‘Suddenly I’m free. I can do whatever I want. I have no responsibility.’”

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











