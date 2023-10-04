Pro-Trump Kari Lake files to run for US Senate in pivotal state of Arizona

The Republican, who fell just short against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race for governor last year, teased a big announcement on October. 10.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Republican nominee for governor of Arizona Kari Lake has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate.

According to the Federal Election Commission website, an application for “Kari Lake for Senate” was submitted on October 2. She has since posted on X that she will be making a “BIG announcement” in Scottsdale on October 10.

ONE WEEK AWAY: Join @KariLake in Scottsdale on October 10th for a BIG announcement! FREE TICKETS 👉 https://t.co/1OsHvxCPaH #CountdownToKarizona pic.twitter.com/WmyI8spMDc — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 3, 2023

Lake was narrowly defeated by pro-abortion Democrat Katie Hobbs last fall by less than 18,000 votes in a race that Lake has repeatedly claimed was tipped against her thanks to fraudulent ballot signatures. The court system has consistently refused to rule in her favor.

Lake will face off against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the GOP primary. If she wins, she will likely take on U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the presumed Democrat nominee, as well as incumbent Senator Krysten Sinema, a former Democrat who turned Independent in December 2022.

Sinema is a former Green Party member. She does not practice any religion and identifies as bisexual. She has been a staunch ally for LGBT and abortion causes since being elected to the Senate in 2018. In 2022, she was the sole U.S. lawmaker to attend the Bilderberg Conference. She has yet to officially announce her re-election bid but is widely believed to be in the planning stages of doing so.

Lake has been rumored to be on the short list for Donald Trump’s vice president. How her candidacy affects the likelihood she will fill that role remains to be seen. Still, the two are often on the same wavelength when it comes to political issues that are dear to MAGA Republicans, including border security, immigration, fighting wokeism, and ensuring election integrity.

In December 2022, Lake infamously attended a gathering of over 500 homosexual men at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to celebrate Joe Biden’s signing of the misnamed “Respect for Marriage Act.” Lake told the rambunctious crowd that she likes “gay men” because “they know how to think right.” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said the event was a sign that “the deep state has contaminated the entire political elite without distinction.”

Republican Blake Masters lost to current Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly 51.4% to 46.5% in November 2022. The election was widely seen as a referendum on President Trump, who claimed U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to help Masters secure a victory.

The U.S. Senate is currently composed of 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans, and 3 Independents who are aligned with the Democrat Party.

Share











