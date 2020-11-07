Pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies held in Michigan, other battleground states

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

LANSING, Michigan, November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Approximately two thousand supporters of President Donald Trump from across the state of Michigan gathered on the steps of the capitol building in Lansing today to “Stop the Steal” of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The peaceful demonstration was one of many rallies organized by grassroots America First conservatives in key battleground states Saturday. Other rallies took place today in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin, as well as other locations across the country. Ashley St. Claire, Ali Alexander, Jack Posobiec, and others attended and helped coordinate the events.

Speakers at the Lansing rally came from a variety of backgrounds. One woman who previously lived in Romania warned that the “socialist” policies of the Democratic Party would remake America into the country from which she fled. An Asian woman warned about China and communism.

Romanian immigrant: Democrat socialist policies are what I fled from. #StopTheSteal Lansing, Michigan pic.twitter.com/Z22I7u20rO — Stephen Stop the Steal Kokx (@StephenKokx) November 7, 2020

Rally organizer Brandon Straka demanded that all legal votes be counted.

“This is about … free and fair elections,” he exclaimed. “This isn’t going to be over anytime soon!”

Activist Shemeka Michelle said Democrats are liars and full of hate.

Other speakers demanded a re-vote, pointing to Big Tech censorship and tabulation machine glitches as evidence a coup attempt is currently underway.

Just moments before the rallies were scheduled to begin, multiple mainstream media outlets called the race for Joe Biden, stating that according to their projections he had won enough Electoral College votes to become the next president.

One attendee told LifeSite they believed the announcement was done intentionally to undercut the momentum President Trump was going to receive from the rallies.

Podcaster Jeremiah Bannister, host of “Paleocrat Diaries,” was in Lansing with his family. He told LifeSite he doesn’t trust what the media is telling the American people.

Jeremiah Bannister from @Paleocrat at the #StopTheSteal rally in Lansing, Michigan pic.twitter.com/oDuuBwgi1q — Stephen Stop the Steal Kokx (@StephenKokx) November 7, 2020

Grassroots activists like those who attended today’s rally will continue to support President Trump, as he announced he will file lawsuits in multiple battleground states, starting Monday.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” Trump said earlier today. “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

Many Republican pollwatchers have already complained about massive irregularities at voting locations. Twitter has generally censored users who share information about those claims.

Ali Alexander, who helped organize the Stop the Steal rallies today, shared on his Twitter page that they will be conducting a march on Washington in the coming days.

