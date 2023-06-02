Professor Robert George launches ‘Fidelity Month’ to combat ‘Pride,’ restore traditional values

'Fidelity Month is all about getting the institutions of religion, of marriage and of family [...] in our local communities and our country back into shape.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A leading Catholic intellectual is calling for June to be considered “Fidelity Month” in contrast to the LGBT celebration of “Pride Month.”

During a recent interview, Robert P. George, a Princeton University professor, suggested June be celebrated as “Fidelity Month.” A recent poll revealed declining levels of support for traditional values in America.

“I declared June to be Fidelity Month, by the authority vested in me by absolutely no one,” George told the National Catholic Register. “But I did feel moved to find an occasion for Americans of all faiths and shades of belief to come together to reaffirm and rededicate ourselves to some very basic core values that have always been points of unity and sources of strength in this exceptionally pluralistic society.”

George, Princeton’s McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions, cited a March 2023 Wall Street Journal poll which revealed Americans’ increasing lack of dedication to religion, family, community involvement, and patriotism.

George explained that Americans have “misunderstood” the purpose of money, treating it as a goal rather than a means to achieving their goals.

A Catholic, George sees the root of the problem as a lack of religion. However, he argues that “[e]ven the most devout atheist would see that there is an important spiritual dimension to this problem.”

“There is a failure to understand that the things that are worthwhile in themselves, like family and friendship, honor and integrity, knowledge and beauty, are to be prioritized above merely instrumental values like wealth or power or status,” he continued.

“That’s a spiritual problem,” George declared. “And if you ask a great Buddhist authority, a great monk, for example […] they’re going to identify the problem in the same way that I as a Christian would do.”

“Fidelity is like charity: it begins at home,” he argued. “It is transmitted through the generations, parent to child, grandparent to grandchild.”

“It begins around the dinner table when we say our grace, or, for Catholics, when we have family Rosary,” George continued.

He noted that in Catholicism the family is considered the domestic church. In the Jewish religion, “The home even more than the synagogue is the center of religious life. Fidelity to our spouse means we are not only faithful in the sexual sense, but in serving her, putting her first.”

George offered the saints, especially Mother Theresa through her service of the poor, as models of fidelity. He explained that fidelity is not a list of “Thou shalt nots” but rather comes from a deep love for and understanding of the importance of traditional values such as marriage and the family.

Spreading awareness for Fidelity Month

As the symbol for Fidelity Month, George has chosen two myrtle branches as they “have long been the emblem of fidelity, going back into antiquity.”

He encourages people to share the symbol on social media to bring awareness to the cause and spread the celebration of Fidelity Month.

Additionally, on June 1, George launched a webinar titled, “A Call to Fidelity” featuring Lila Rose of Live Action, Ana Samuel of Cana Vox, Andrew Walker of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Bill McClay of Hillsdale College, Jacqueline C. Rivers, Ph.D., executive director and senior fellow for social science and policy of the Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies, and Yuval Levin, Ph.D., director of Social, Cultural and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Taking back June from LGBT activists

“Nobody gets a monopoly on a particular day or a particular month,” George declared.

“As a Catholic, I think of June as the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” he declared. “I don’t think by designating June as Fidelity Month, I’m interfering with or detracting from or making some statement about the Sacred Heart.”

George explained that by celebrating June as Fidelity Month, he aims to inspire all people regardless of their religion to return to traditional values.

“Catholics can observe June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with their fellow Catholics and Fidelity Month with everybody else,” he continued.

“Fidelity Month is all about getting the institutions of religion, of marriage and of family – the little platoons of civil society – in our local communities and our country back into shape,” George said.

