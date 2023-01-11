Professor so disappointed with Canadian university’s COVID jab policy that he quit tenured job

Alexander Andrée said he believes in medical and academic freedom and that in good conscience he could no longer work for the school.

(LifeSiteNews) – A University of Toronto Latin and Medieval Studies tenured professor quit his job because of the school’s now-suspended COVID jab mandates, saying that such dictates go against his “beliefs” and in good conscience he can’t work for the school anymore.

As noted by The Epoch Times, Alexander Andrée in a December 29, 2022, letter to students and staff expressed why he felt compelled to leave.

While Andrée was on leave in his native Sweden in 2021, he said he received letters from the university asking him for proof that he had the COVID jabs. If he did not show proof, he would be placed on forced leave or be fired.

“It appears that it was always the question of a test of obedience to authority,” he wrote.

He added that when it came to the test of obedience to authority, he “failed,” but noted he did not have an issue with this.

“U of T is no place for me anymore,” he said.

Last May, the University of Toronto dropped its COVID jab requirement after being hit with a human rights complaint.

However, according to the school’s website, while the COVID jab mandate has been suspended, “vaccination requirements may be reinstated with little notice, which could result in de-enrolment” for unvaccinated students.

Many institutions along with governments in Canada rescinded vaccine mandates and vaccine passports last year, but not after causing much harm to the unjabbed.

Like many post-secondary institutions in Canada, the University of Toronto implemented in 2021 a COVID jab mandate for all staff and students.

Andrée said that “tenure was worth noting” because of the jab mandates.

He has been adamant that one’s bodily autonomy is paramount, linking that to academic freedom.

He noted how the University of Toronto was being “unscientific and unworthy” in claiming to be for academic freedom while at the same time having COVID jab mandates in place.

He also said how complying with the mandate in 2021 did not make sense while he was on leave.

One of the reasons Andrée cites as leaving his tenured position is that the university’s jab mandates have only been paused and not totally rescinded.

Also, job loss threat letters he says he got from the university for not disclosing his jab status have not been retracted.

In Andrée’s letter, he also spoke out against the COVID jabs, saying the jabs were never tested to prevent the stop of spread of the virus.

He argued that this alone made the university’s COVID jab mandate baseless.

Professor: Canada has become a place of complete ‘control’

Because of the experience with the University of Toronto, Andrée, as noted in The Epoch Times, said that he has seen Canada go from displaying a sense of “whimsical freedom” to a place of complete “control.”

He mentioned that when it comes to medical treatments, people have the right to “make his or her own choices.”

Andrée said that mandating “medical products on people” with threats of losing one’s job is to his “mind, unthinkable.”

He noted how this will “inevitably lead to the slippery slope to dictatorship.”

Andrée has moved to Sweden, where he works at the Museum of the Middle Ages in Stockholm.

Sweden was one of the few nations in the world that took a vastly different approach to deal with COVID. The country chose to mostly forgo lockdowns and mandates; however, Andrée was not that positive about his home nation.

He noted how despite his native Sweden “steering a very sensible course at first,” it later tried vaccine passports, which he said was “disgraceful and created much discontent.”

There has been a growing body of data showing that COVID jab mandates and passports have been failed strategy for tackling COVID, not to mention the fact that the jabs have been linked to millions of injuries and thousands of deaths.

It is now understood that the COVID virus has a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicates that natural immunity from infection of COVID is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

Some universities in Ontario, such as Wilfrid Laurier University, implemented mask mandates, which have been creatively challenged by some students.

Despite the COVID jab mandates being lifted in most of Canada, in recent weeks some public officials in Ontario and other provinces have called for mask mandates to return.

Reacting to the resurgence of mask mandates and recommendations taking place in many parts of the world, Dr. Joseph Mercola noted, “As predicted, ‘health experts’ are starting to call for voluntary indoor masking again, even though all the evidence garnered over the past three years confirms what we already knew in 2020, which is that face masks do nothing to stop viral infections.”

“Both the flu vaccine and the COVID shots are proven ineffective, yet the recommendation to get them continues. And this season, you’re expected to get both,” Mercola said.

