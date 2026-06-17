Professors urge Harvard to re-hire academic canceled for opposing transgender ideology

Three professors are calling on Harvard to invite back a biologist who resigned after facing intense backlash for affirming the reality of the sexes.

(LifeSiteNews) — A trio of academics are calling on Harvard University to un-cancel a professor it forced out for affirming the objective reality of the two sexes.

In 2024, biologist Carole Hooven detailed how she resigned from Harvard in January 2023 amid a deluge of hostility for publicly affirming that sex is binary and criticizing the culture of intolerance fostered by diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The director of her department’s Diversity & Inclusion Task Force publicly accused her of “transphobic and harmful remarks.” When Hooven respectfully responded in public, “Current and previous members of my department publicly accused me on social media of intentionally harming Laura, ‘punching down,’ and threatening the safety of the ‘community,’ particularly undergraduates,” she said.

“When I made it clear to the powers that be in my department that I felt I had no choice but to leave due to the lack of public support, nobody stepped up to provide it. People were behaving in ways that were invited by the culture of DEI,” Hooven wrote. “Even if they knew the right thing to do, especially for those at the top, there was just too much to lose.”

Now, The College Fix reports that University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot and Princeton University Professors Robert George and John Londregan are appealing to Harvard President Alan Garber, urging that Hooven be invited to return to her position in the interest of “academic freedom” over “intimidation and cancellation.”

“A decade or more of cancel culture has discouraged dissent from prevailing orthodoxies and undermined the robust exchange of ideas needed for universities to fulfill their research and teaching missions,” they write. “One school of thought holds that the remedy for this ailment is for government to extend its long arm and mailed fist to cut funds and dictate the curriculum. Another point of view holds that the correct response to intellectual vandalism is to repair the damage, restore the victims, and deprive the vandals of their ill-gotten gains.”

American institutions of higher education have long been recognized as heavily dominated by left-wing bias and historical revisionism, conditioning students to reject religion, traditional morality, and free markets, and to view America as a uniquely malignant force in the world, a society systemically rigged against the poor and minority groups, with identity-based grievances forming the foundation of so-called “social justice” and “intersectional” approaches to education.

LGBT groups arguably enjoy the highest standing in the current “social justice” hierarchy. The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American schools and libraries, from book shelves to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas. Across the nation, controversy has also erupted in recent years over schools and libraries adopting books that expose sexual themes and activity to children, often in graphic detail and with pornographic imagery depicting specific sexual acts.

The toll of such an activist bent often extends well beyond politics. In 2024, insiders from the University of California-Los Angeles’ (UCLA’s) prestigious David Geffen School of Medicine warned that the school’s diversity fixation had led to a crisis in which more than half of students in various cohorts admitted since 2020 fail standardized tests for basic medical knowledge of subjects ranging from emergency medicine and family medicine to internal medicine and pediatrics.

In response, the Trump administration has issued executive orders to deny federal funds to educational entities that indoctrinate students through DEI programs, among other executive actions to combat so-called “woke ideology” in education.

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