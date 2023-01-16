Project Veritas confronts Pfizer exec behind emails on hiding COVID jab’s link to abortion

Vanessa Gelman would not explain why she wrote that she wanted to 'avoid having the information on the fetal cells floating out there.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A Pfizer executive responsible for helping obscure information on the company’s use of cells from aborted babies in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine was recently caught on video literally running away from a Project Veritas journalist who confronted her about it.

In late 2021, Veritas publicized leaked emails shedding light on the mRNA-based shots, including chain of emails between Pfizer VP and CSO Philip Dormitzer and senior director of worldwide research Vanessa Gelman in which they discussed the “approved answer” on the subject of what role fetal cell lines played in the process.

In it, Gelman wrote that Pfizer had “been trying as much as possible to not mention the fetal cell lines” and that a “piece in yellow we have tried really hard not to share unless it’s strictly necessary and mission critical,” referencing an admission that “[o]ne or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.”

Gelman also privately stressed it was important that Pfizer “avoid having the information on the fetal cells floating out there,” because “the risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want it out there.”

In a video clip shared January 11, Veritas journalist James Lalino confronts Gelman in a residential area. As soon as he approaches her, she begins running down the sidewalk, does not stop as he identifies himself and asks his questions, and escapes into a house.

“Are you Vanessa? Vanessa Gelman? I’m a reporter with Project Veritas. Why did you send emails telling Pfizer employees not to report that you guys we’re using fetal cell lining, Miss?” Lalino asks. “What else are you hiding from the public today? Miss, what else are you hiding from the public? The public needs to know.”

“Well, there you have it. We wanted to ask her a few questions, she broke out into a sprint,” the reporter later tells the audience. “We really think that the public needs to know … about the fetal cell lining emails. We tried to get a comment, she ran, sometimes they don’t want to answer for the fraud that they’re committing or the corruption that’s going on.”

COVID jab supporters and their allies in the corporate media have persistently attempted to deny and downplay the ethical dilemma the issue poses for pro-life Americans. According to a detailed overview by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all used aborted fetal cells during their vaccines’ testing phase; and Johnson & Johnson also used the cells during the design & development and production phases.

The Washington Examiner’s Timothy Carney noted that the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s journal Science admits as much an in a rare instance of objectivity. Even the left-wing fact-checking outlet Snopes acknowledges the statement “that such cell lines were used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines is accurate.”

The issue highlights two of the most impactful reasons why many Americans remain averse to the COVID-19 vaccines: moral reservations about taking a product tainted by the use of cells obtained through abortion, and the vaccine manufacturers’ evasiveness toward public concerns about their products.

Other causes for aversion include the superiority of natural immunity to protect against the virus, COVID’s low risk to most otherwise-healthy individuals, the vaccines’ failure to prevent infection, their accelerated development under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative giving them only a fraction of the evaluation and development time vaccines normally take and mounting evidence of serious adverse effects.

The U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 33,591 deaths, 188,857 hospitalizations, 18,181 heart attacks, and 26,166 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of January 6. An April study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection alone cannot account for such myocarditis cases, despite claims to the contrary. Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers recognize a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the U.S. Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) has been similarly alarming, showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “Twenty-five percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published December 5 in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “Per COVID-19 hospitalization prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalization).”

