Project Veritas exposes Planned Parenthood ‘coaching’ girls on obtaining abortion without parental consent

The abortion giant tells the young girls where to go, how to get there, even if it's out of state, and how to avoid parental notification, all at no cost to them. as part of its system.

(LifeSiteNews) — The second installment of a Project Veritas expose of Planned Parenthood’s facilitation of out-of-state abortions reveals how the abortion giant engages in “coaching” minor girls on how to obtain abortions without parental involvement.

The eight-minute video features clips of an undercover journalist speaking with abortion center employees as well as former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life activist Abby Johnson, who shared additional insight about the alarming reality of the abortion industry.

Early in the video, Project Veritas’ undercover journalist — posing as the father of a minor girl’s child — asks Corina, a nurse at the Maple Women’s Health Center in Dallas, how abortions are paid for, to which she replies, “We have a lot of plans that the government gives us.” Corina also explained that no cash was needed to pay for the abortion and that he is not required to provide “documentation that [he’s] related” to the girl.

In response to the journalist’s question about whether a minor can talk to the abortion facility without her parents’ present, the nurse said, “yes,” verifying that a 13-year-old girl can “come without parents” to an abortion facility.

But the efforts to keep parents in the dark about their daughter’s plan to kill their grandchild goes even further. As explained by Emily, the managing director of a Planned Parenthood facility in Kansas City, Missouri, employees have an entire system laid out for getting a minor girl an abortion without the knowledge, much less consent, of her parents.

Missouri and Texas have effectively banned abortion throughout pregnancy. Missouri strictly bans all abortions except when “reasonable medical judgment” determines that one is “necessary” to spare the mother’s life or “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” Penalties for breaking the law could lead to 15 years in prison.

Similarly, Texas law prohibits abortion unless in cases of a mother’s “life-threatening physical condition.” When abortion is permitted, medical professionals must commit it in such a way that gives the child the best chance at survival. Violation of the law could result in life imprisonment.

“They [have] to just kind of go through a whole process to get a bypass of the courts if we don’t want parents involved,” Emily told the journalist.

Another clip shows her handing the journalist a document and saying, “We can’t do anything today, but this is kind of the whole spiel for it. So, what she can do is get a judicial bypass.” This legal workaround consists of petitioning a judge for permission to obtain an abortion without parental consent.

Emily assured the journalist that “it’s free” to go through that process and noted that “they’re required to make these [cases] a priority.” Asked if they see girls from out of state, the director answered affirmatively, saying that minors from Texas and Oklahoma come in “all the time.” She also explained that organizations “collaborate” with Planned Parenthood to facilitate out-of-state abortions, including financial and transportation assistance.

Abby Johnson shed additional light on the alarming reality of the lengths that America’s abortion giant goes to murder the unborn. Based on her own experience as a Planned Parenthood director, she said that employees “were trained” by the organization that “Planned Parenthood will handle” any obstacles in any situation surrounding an unplanned pregnancy.

Specifically, she honed in on the reality that there are “coaching organizations” that train minor girls how to obtain abortions without parental involvement.

“They knew every judge and they had a relationship with every judge that would rubber stamp the consent for this minor to get an abortion,” Johnson told Project Veritas. “They would give the girls a script that she would read to the judge.”

She explained that the petition would take place over Zoom, not in person, and the script included a reason for seeking the secret abortion as being a fear that the girl would be shunned by her parents if they knew the situation.

“That may or may not be true,” Johnson pointed out. “Every girl says the exact same thing in front of, probably, the exact same judge. And the judge says, OK, sounds good.”

The pro-life activist emphasized that this process is followed “every single day” in school systems “all across the country,” noting the “scary” reality that some states like New York and Oregon “don’t even have to have that rubber stamp because a girl, at 13 years old, doesn’t have to have a judicial bypass.”

The expose video comes weeks after Project Veritas released the first segment of its investigative report on how abortion giants work to evade pro-life laws in post-Roe America. Part one of the report detailed how a Planned Parenthood facility in Missouri works to get minor girls across state lines “every day” for abortions and “never tell[s] the parents anything.”

