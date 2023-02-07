Project Veritas reveals leaked YouTube memo labeling Pfizer video as ‘misinformation’

The phrase under scrutiny from Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe states, 'Our undercover journalist asked Walker how Pfizer is handling the fact that their COVID vaccines are ineffective against virus variants. What he said is disturbing; listen to this.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative undercover journalism operative Project Veritas recently revealed a leaked memo that instructed Google employees to treat the group’s explosive report on Pfizer as “COVID-19 misinformation.”

On January 30, Project Veritas communications director Eric Spracklen announced on Twitter that an insider at YouTube had unveiled a document of “Urgent Guidance” that disputed the video of a Pfizer executive suggesting the pharmaceutical giant may mutate the COVID virus in order to profit off future vaccines.

Spracklen highlighted that the memo was “effective immediately as of 27 January 2023” and that YouTube claimed the video “violates the COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

“A clip uploaded by Project Veritas featuring a Pfizer official is rapidly spreading on the platform,” the memo states. “The video, when uploaded in its entirety, contains a timestamp that violates the COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation policy for making a categorical claim that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective, and should therefore be removed unless it contains sufficient EDSA/CRC.”

Controversial content on the platform must prove it has Education, Documentary, Scientific, or Artistic (EDSA) context. Should a video successfully prove to include one of these categories, it is granted an exception to remain on YouTube. A cyclic redundancy check (CRC) is also conducted to verify the accuracy of information presented in the content.

When dealing with re-uploads of the Project Veritas Pfizer video, YouTube instructed employees to first “confirm that the following violative timestamp is present.” The phrase under scrutiny is from James O’Keefe, who said, “Our undercover journalist asked Walker how Pfizer is handling the fact that their COVID vaccines are ineffective against virus variants. What he said is disturbing; listen to this.”

Employees are then directed to examine the video through the lens of both EDSA and CRC. They are to “strike” the video “if no sufficient CRC is present in the 4 corners, title or description.” Should the clip receive a “strike,” the document suggests adding a note which states that the “video includes the violative timestamp noted above and no EDSA/CRC.”

However, if “any content that includes the violative timestamp listed above AND includes EDSA/CRC in the 4 corners, title or description,” the video can be approved. A recommended note is also listed for this scenario, which reads, “Video has other segments of the Project Veritas clip but does NOT include the violative timestamp listed above.”

The memo, directed to employees within the “Medical Misinfo Queues” and “Rapid Response,” added that “it is important that we remove violative reuploads of this content as it spreads harmful misinformation about approved vaccines against COVID-19.”

On January 25, Project Veritas released a video that an undercover journalist had filmed while speaking with Jordan Walker, a Pfizer official. Walker described the pharmaceutical giant’s potential “gain of function” research, which would artificially enhance the COVID virus and result in a continued “cash cow” for the company developing vaccines.

Walker said that the research is an “exploratory thing” and referred to the possibility as “directed evolution” rather than “gain of function.” He also revealed his belief that the pandemic began due to researchers in Wuhan engaging in similar risky experiments.

In another video, Walker is approached by Project Veritas founder and journalist James O’Keefe, who questioned why Pfizer is hiding from the public its plans to mutate the virus. Walker refuted the claims, declaring that he was “trying to impress a person on a date by lying” about his work. At one point, he attacked O’Keefe and destroyed the team’s iPad.

Last week, the investigative group released another segment of the interview with the Pfizer official. This time, he admitted that the pharmaceutical’s COVID vaccines have a “concerning” impact on women’s reproductive health, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles,” Walker told the Project Veritas journalist. “So, people will investigate that down the line.”

