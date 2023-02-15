Project Veritas says James O’Keefe ‘has not been removed’ following rumors of board turmoil

‘James [O’Keefe] has not been removed from Project Veritas,’ the nonprofit’s executive director said. ‘Nowhere in that letter was there ever a suggestion to remove James from the organization.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative undercover journalism operation Project Veritas has formally responded to rumors that its board of directors had placed founder James O’Keefe on leave and were considering removing him from the organization.

“At Project Veritas, we believe in radical transparency coupled with respect, empathy, and honesty,” Executive Director Daniel R. Strack wrote in a statement released February 15.

Writing on behalf of five members of Project Veritas’ board of directors, Strack spoke about the staff member feedback that ultimately sparked rumors that O’Keefe, fresh off Project Veritas’ blockbuster report about Pfizer’s alleged involvement in mutating the COVID virus to make new vaccines, was being sidelined by the organization’s leadership.

According to Strack, verbal remarks from “a number of our staff members” led the board to “solicit feedback from additional” employees. That letter was ultimately leaked to the press, triggering a deluge of reports suggesting O’Keefe was on his way out.

On February 8, New York Magazine reported that O’Keefe had been placed on paid leave as the Project Veritas “board considers whether to remove him from his leadership position.” The report cited “current and former employees of the organization” and the leaked internal letter.

READ: Conservatives outraged amid rumors James O’Keefe will be removed from Project Veritas

On the same day, Strack released a vague statement noting that the board and management were “constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” and that its more than 65 staff members remained “dedicated to continuing the mission to expose corruption, dishonesty, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions.”

The statement failed to tamp down rumors that O’Keefe was being pushed out of the nonprofit he founded.

Former Project Veritas journalist Laura Loomer expressed a sentiment shared by many, opining that Project Veritas can’t exist without O’Keefe.

“I love you James,” she continued, going on to float the possibility that Pfizer was influencing the board to remove O’Keefe following the viral investigative report in which a Pfizer employee said the company was mutating the SARS-CoV-2 virus to create new vaccines.

“Would be a shame if Pfizer was trying to extort PV board members,” Loomer wrote. “All I’m going to say is, this attack looks like it’s ‘Sponsored by Pfizer.’”

In his February 15 statement, Strack sought to shoot down all such rumors.

“The narrative that is being portrayed by referencing this letter is patently false,” Strack said. “James has not been removed from Project Veritas. Nowhere in that letter was there ever a suggestion to remove James from the organization.”

He went on to praise O’Keefe as “the hardest working person I have ever met,” and said “[t]hose who know him well know that he will not take time off unless forced to.”

The letter didn’t go into further detail about the circumstances that “forced” O’Keefe to take time away from the nonprofit.

He acknowledged, however, that “the timing of this situation alongside the biggest story in our organization’s history is confusing,” something which he said has exposed the issue to “conspiracy theories.”

Strack specifically highlighted the suggestion made by Loomer and others, stating directly that “we are still, in no way, and will never be, ‘Brought to you by Pfizer,” and don’t “have any political preferences for any candidates running for office.”

RELATED: Pfizer warns employees to avoid the press following Project Veritas’ bombshell report

While Strack’s February 15 press release directly addressed the concerns and rumors that Project Veritas had formerly only touched upon, it has not quelled the fears of the nonprofit’s supporters who continue to fear for O’Keefe’s future with the group. O’Keefe’s sudden silence on social media has fueled the worries.

On Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a photo to Twitter of himself with O’Keefe in Santa Monica.

“In Santa Monica wilderness with [Project Veritas’] [James O’Keefe] relaxing after his triumphant cage fight with Pfizer exec,” Kennedy said.

Responding to the tweet, Project Veritas’ official Twitter account wrote: “Of course [James O’Keefe] is alive and well. Why wouldn’t he be?”

“We’re sure many of you can agree, there is nothing better than enjoying a well deserved vacation,” the tweet read.

Of course @JamesOKeefeIII is alive and well. Why wouldn’t he be? We’re sure many of you can agree, there is nothing better than enjoying a well deserved vacation. https://t.co/SAlwyQnlcR — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 15, 2023

Comments below the tweet suggest the message from the nonprofit was not well-received among Project Veritas supporters.

“You really need to stop tweeting,” reacted Woke Societies’ Twitter account. “It’s making it worse.”

RELATED:

FBI raids homes of Project Veritas journalists, allegedly to locate diary of Joe Biden’s daughter

Share











