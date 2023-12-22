Project Veritas uncovers Planned Parenthood arranging secret out-of-state abortions

A center in Missouri, where abortion is banned, directs minor girls 'every day' to Kansas without their parents' knowledge and coordinates transportation, hotels and payment.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new investigative report reveals that Planned Parenthood in Missouri is smuggling minor girls across state lines to get them abortions in Kansas due to Missouri’s abortion ban.

In the first segment of an investigative video series conducted by Project Veritas, an undercover journalist recorded the director of a Planned Parenthood facility in Kansas City, Missouri explaining how the center works to get minors across state lines “every day” and “never tell the parents anything.”

The investigation is part of an effort to look into how abortion giants are working to evade abortion bans in states that restricted or outlawed the murder of the unborn in the aftermath of the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Missouri became the first state to criminalize abortion after the Dobbs decision.

State law strictly bans all abortions except when “reasonable medical judgment” determines that one is “necessary” to spare the mother’s life or “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” Penalties for breaking the law could lead to 15 years in prison. Kansas law allows abortion on demand up to 22 weeks’ gestation and after when deemed “necessary” to save the mother’s life or serious injury.

During the five-minute video report from Project Veritas, the group’s undercover journalist goes into a Planned Parenthood facility with the story that he is “looking into” the option of abortion for a minor girl whose “parents don’t know yet” that she’s pregnant. Lashauna, the managing director at the Kansas City Planned Parenthood, tells him, “We don’t do them [abortions] here … It’s illegal. But I can give you a packet of the two locations that do it in Kansas.”

The director’s last name was not provided.

🚨BREAKING PART ONE🚨 MOM CAN’T KNOW: Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) Transports Minors Across State Lines for Secret Abortions “We never tell the parents anything.” – Managing Director, Kansas City, Missouri RT & SHARE #SecretAbortions pic.twitter.com/TxtK2K2kFM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 21, 2023

Priscilla Jones, the receptionist at the Planned Parenthood facility in the video, told the journalist that “if you’re trying to do it without the parents knowing, then you need to call [ahead] because they need to call because they need to do a bypass.”

When the journalist asked what a “bypass” is, Lashauna explained, “Just not letting the parents know.” He further wondered how to obtain an abortion for the girl should he not be able to take her, to which the director said, “they have people that’ll come pick them up” and who “will pay for the whole thing,” telling him just to “ask.”

She also verified that the planning, transportation and abortions are all coordinated “within Planned Parenthood.” The journalist then asked if the girl could “get permission from a teacher to get her out of school during a school day.” Lashauna explained that “we could give a doctor’s note” that the school cannot refuse to accept. Should this be the route taken, parents would not be informed, and Planned Parenthood “can cut off our letterhead, so it doesn’t even say where she was.”

Lashauna also backed the Kansas facilities, saying “this is not their first rodeo” and that “they’re going to know exactly how to handle that.” When the journalist asked “how many times” the facility smuggles minors across state lines for abortions every year, Lashauna laughingly informed him that they do it “every day.”

“We can set up hotels for them. We set it up every day. Every day,” she said, adding when the journalist expressed that his hypothetical girlfriend was only 13 that “she’s scared, and that’s what we’re here for.”

“Her parents are so conservative, and I cannot let them know,” the journalist said.

“And they won’t,” Lashauna replied. “In Planned Parenthood, we consider you an adult. You can make the decision, then we’ve got you.”

She also assured the journalist that the girl could go to the Missouri clinic for follow-up appointments and that “we’ll take care of all that,” referring to contraceptives. At the end of the conversation, she said, “we never tell the parents anything. She’s an adult in our clinics.”

Project Veritas has alerted followers that “our investigation into Planned Parenthood isn’t over” and encouraged them to “stay tuned for part two.”

