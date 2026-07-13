Prolife Alberta reaches out to women considering abortion with ‘life-affirming messages’

A new pro-life outreach initiative is intended to remind women they are not alone, that practical help exists, and that there is another choice.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Prolife Alberta launched a new “outreach initiative” that it says will help women who are considering aborting their unborn child reconsider doing so.

In a recent message sent to LifeSiteNews, Prolife Alberta president Murray Ruhl said that for some time now the group has been “quietly developing a new outreach initiative that we believe has the potential to reach women at one of the most critical moments in their lives.”

The group said that the outreach is now “live,” but to protect its “effectiveness” the group will not “publicly explain exactly how it works.”

“But we can tell you this: Women preparing for an abortion are now being presented with life-affirming messages that remind them they are not alone, that practical help exists, and that there is another choice,” Ruhl said.

For some time, the group has been advertising on billboards in Alberta as well as on some faith-based radio stations.

The group said that the goal of the new outreach is to hopefully change minds about abortion, noting women who have already made an appointment may, “What if, at that moment,” encounter “something she wasn’t expecting? Not condemnation. Not politics. Hope.”

“Will every woman choose life? Unfortunately, no. But we don’t need every woman to choose life for this campaign to matter,” Ruhl said.

“If even one frightened mother decides to ask for help instead of proceeding with an abortion. If even one child is spared. Everything we invested will have been worthwhile.”

Ruhl noted that as the campaign is already underway, they are hoping that “years from now, you may never know the names of the mothers who changed course.”

“You may never meet the children who are alive because someone cared enough to reach their mothers at exactly the right moment. But God knows – and those lives matter,” he said.

Recently, Prolife Alberta said that it will “not comply” with a ruling from Canada’s Ad Standards Council that stated its ad was inappropriate and violated standards.

The sad reality is that abortion has become more common in Canada. There were 368,928 babies born in Canada from 2024 to 2025, a number that would be much greater if not for abortion. In 2022, 97,211 Canadian babies were killed by abortion.

Similarly, reports from 2018 indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.

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