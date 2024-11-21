Prominent Canadian doctor falsely implies the abortion pill cannot be reversed

Despite studies showing that the abortion pill reversal method has saved over 5,000 babies, Dr. Diane Francoeur claimed that once you begin the process of a chemical abortion 'there's no going back.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian pro-abortion doctor named Diane Francoeur openly misled women in a recent interview, telling them that once a chemical pill-based abortion is induced, “there’s no going back.”

During a November 18 interview with Quebec Morning, Dr. Diane Francoeur, executive director of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC), denounced pro-lifers for promoting the abortion pill reversal (APR), falsely implying that there is no way to reverse chemical abortions.

“We can’t do that […] Women shouldn’t go there,” she said at the beginning of the interview, labelling the APR method as “terrible” and “dangerous.”

The APR, while not 100 percent effective, has saved many babies whose mothers have regretted taking the first pill in a series meant to kill their unborn child.

The most common form of chemical abortion uses two abortion drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, with one taken after the other. If the woman regrets her abortion after taking the first pill, there is a short time that the pill can be reversed.

APR works by giving the mother progesterone to counteract the abortion drug mifepristone which kills unborn children by blocking progesterone, a naturally occurring hormone needed to sustain pregnancy.

However, Francoeur argued that APR “is not the solution. The solution is that women must be supported before making the choice to have an abortion.”

“Once it starts, there’s no going back,” she claimed.

Francoeur further claimed that the APR procedure is “completely dangerous and useless,” despite studies proving that progesterone does not pose an increased risk to maternal or fetal health and that “mifepristone antagonization with progesterone is a safe and effective treatment.”

“One of the drugs that we use in medical abortion, if we decide to keep the baby and the baby remains attached, it is associated with abnormalities,” she added. “We can’t do that.”

It is worth noting that throughout the interview, Francoeur refers to unborn children as “babies,” effectively admitting that abortion ends the life of a human person, which runs counter to the false claims of pro-abortion activists.

The United Kingdom’s Dr. Dermot Kearney, who won a legal battle to continue offering the APR to women in need, called out Francoeur for her lies in a post on X.

“Abortion Pill Reversal services using Progesterone are alive and well,” he wrote. “The treatment is safe and often, not always, effective. Almost 6000 babies have been born since 2012 as a result of the APR services chosen by their courageous and very grateful mothers.”

Abortion Pill Reversal services using Progesterone are alive and well. The treatment is safe and often, not always, effective. Almost 6000 babies have been born since 2012 as a result of the APR services chosen by their courageous and very grateful mothers. — Dermot Kearney (@DermotKearney3) November 18, 2024

Indeed, research has proven that the APR is estimated to have saved more than 5,000 unborn children. Additionally, pro-life OB/GYN Dr. William Lile has explained that the technique is based on principles that are well understood from progesterone’s common, FDA-approved use in a variety of other pregnancy-related situations.

According to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN), “initial studies of APR have shown it has a 64-68% success rate.” Heartbeat International also publishes anecdotal, firsthand testimonials from women who have benefited from the technique.

Francoeur is hardly the first pro-abortion activist to denounce the APR as pro-abortion activists routinely attack the method as “dangerous” and attempt to prevent women from access the lifesaving medication.

Share











