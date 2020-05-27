Prominent Catholics call on Congress to investigate Catholic Relief Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Well known Catholic politicians, academicians, media personalities, and activists are asking Congress to investigate Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for violation of U.S. federal policy forbidding aid money from going to organizations which advocate for abortion. Campaign organizers and endorsers are calling upon Catholics and pro-lifers throughout the United States to go to www.InvestigateCRS.com and sign the petition.

Following recent revelations that Catholic Relief Services partnered with organizations advocating for abortion in Cameroon and Nigeria, the Lepanto Institute has launched a White House petition requesting a congressional investigation of CRS for violation of the Mexico City Policy and the Siljander Amendment.

The Mexico City Policy requires those receiving federal grant money for overseas development not to “furnish health assistance under this award to any foreign non-governmental organization that performs or actively promotes abortion,” and the Siljander Amendment states that “none of the funds made available under [the appropriations act] may be used to lobby for or against abortion.”

The petition explains: “A recent investigation by the Lepanto Institute has uncovered strong evidence that Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has directly violated this policy in Cameroon (KIDSS Project) and in Nigeria (SMILE Project) by providing federal aid money to organizations that actively promote abortion. A Federal investigation is necessary for determining if CRS is in violation of these policies.”

Endorsing the petition are: