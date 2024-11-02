Prominent COVID jab critic examines the amazing evidence for the Shroud of Turin

Dr. John Campbell’s analysis of the Turin Shroud highlights profound links to Gospel descriptions of Christ's suffering while showcasing pollen and soil samples that align with the place and time of the crucifixion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Our world is full of sensational claims, the glittering promises of which produce disappointment – or even death and despair. This was the case with the “100 percent safe and effective” so-called “vaccines,” the terrible impact of which was documented in the U.K. by Dr. John Campbell.

Campbell has now turned his analytical skills to the Turin Shroud. In a remarkable video published on October 28, “Shroud Studies” shows that the application of the latest scientific techniques prove its authenticity – but cannot explain how the image itself was formed.

Even with modern technology, no one has managed to reproduce it.

READ: Shroud of Turin experts reveal its stunning connection to the Gospels

Campbell begins his summary of many studies of the shroud with a striking observation:

There’ve been thousands of millions of shrouds through history, but this is the only one with an image on it.

He explains that the image of Our Lord on the shroud is only “nanometers thick.” Attempts to recreate the effect with modern technology have failed. “Even now in 2024 there are no chemical or physical methods known which can account for the image,” says Campbell, showing how claims the shroud is painted have been disproven. Pollen, soil, and mineral samples all agree with the place and time of Our Lord’s crucifixion, death, and resurrection, yet no known process can explain the image itself.

“Nor can any combination of physical, chemical, biological, or medical circumstances explain the image adequately,” says Campbell, “And that remains true today.”

He adds that “this image is a total enigma,” as he summarizes the explanation for how it came to be:

[The image of Our Lord] appears to be produced by a very short flash of high-intensity light radiation.

Though Campbell says this resembles a photographic negative, the method of making such an image is unknown. “If there were another way it was produced, it still hasn’t been elucidated and can’t be replicated today.”

The miraculous image of Our Lord is only one aspect of the shroud which Campbell examines. His account covers the attempt to carbon-date the shroud, showing evidence that the sample taken for examination contained fibers added to repair the shroud in the Middle Ages.

How can we know the shroud is genuine? Campbell cites an abundance of evidence.

Pollen samples taken from the shroud correspond not only to the region in which Our Lord was crucified, but also to the season of His Passion. “The shroud contains pollen from Jerusalem, north and south Turkey, France and Italy. This is consistent with the known history of the shroud,” Campbell says.

READ: 2-year-old study traces Shroud of Turin to time of Jesus in first-century Middle East

Campbell offers “just one example” of the pollen “fingerprint” which places the shroud at the correct location and time of the crucifixion of Christ. He notes that “there’s a lot of pollen from Gundelia tournefort. It flowers in the Jerusalem area February to May – which of course is the time of the Jewish Passover.”

“The death of Jesus was at the time of the Jewish Passover,” he clarifies.

Samples of dirt from the shroud also support the Gospel’s account of Christ’s path along the Via Dolorosa to Calvary:

The shroud contains Jerusalem dirt found on the soles of the feet, [and] the left knee from where He fell.

Campbell relates that the 1978 team tasked with analyzing the shroud also found the same soil on the area of Christ’s nose, which “so alarmingly” revives how Christ fell with such violence, as remembered in the Stations of the Cross.

“To think that as Jesus was carrying the cross – He fell over and His nose would hit the ground,” said Campbell, who applied his medical training to an examination of the evidence of Christ’s wounds.

The evidence of scourging confirms the accounts given in the Gospels, says Campbell.

We see that the man of the shroud has a broken nose, a swollen face. Part of the beard has been plucked out ­­– tearing wounds produced by the scourging. Wounds from the crown of thorns, bruises on the shoulder which, if we believe if this is indeed Jesus of Nazareth, from carrying the weight of a cross again is consistent.

Campbell lists further correspondences to the Gospel accounts of the death of Christ – evidenced by the shroud: “Knee injuries from repeated falls. Nail wounds from Roman crucifixion – and an oval wound between the fifth and the sixth rib on the right-hand side.”

He concludes: “Again, these are the wounds that have been known about from the sufferings of Christ Himself.”

Yet Campbell is far from alone in this discovery. In his book, A Doctor at Calvary, French military surgeon and Catholic Pierre Barbet said correspondence to the Gospel accounts is unarguable:

The markings on this image are so clear and medically accurate that the pathological facts which they reflect concerning the suffering and death of the man depicted here are in my opinion beyond dispute.

Campbell states that “many hundreds have agreed with this,” as he noted a 2024 Italian study which used novel X-Ray technology – proving the shroud came from the time of Christ.

A visibly moved Campbell said that all the evidence supports the claim that this is the cloth witnessed by Saint Peter as he entered the tomb of the risen Christ.

Again, consistent with the New Testament – Simon Peter went straight into the tomb … he saw the cloth was still lying in its place – so that could well be this cloth.

In his striking summary of the evidence for the authenticity of the shroud, Campbell has noted the miraculous production of the image and that the blood, dirt, cloth, and pollen all corroborate the accounts given of the death of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

As science has progressed, it appears to reveal the mystery of Christ as well as the material reality of his incarnation – and His profound suffering in the cause of our salvation.

“While the shroud could be appreciated in earlier centuries – no one knew it was a photographic negative until photography was invented,” he said, describing the image of Christ produced by an inexplicable burst of light.

Curiously, the technology which has revealed the complexities of the shroud was first used to investigate the heavens.

“No one knew it had three-dimensional information until people started wanting to interpret the topography of distant planets,” Campbell explained, noting, “There are so many things that science is revealing about this quite extraordinary artefact.”

At the end of this sober yet awe inspiring analysis, Campbell indicates the significance of the mystery of Jesus Christ the Saviour, as transmitted through the shroud of Turin:

A lot of things aren’t looking very hopeful at the moment. It’s almost like that this is a message for later times.

This is a message which the world urgently needs to hear today. It is the message of Christ, and in Campbell’s analysis viewers will find the medical, the material, and the miraculous all in agreement with the story of His presence among us.

Share











