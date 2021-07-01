Prominent doctors warn against ‘unethical’ COVID jab mandates for young people

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Writing for a major U.S. publication, two prominent doctors and authors of the Great Barrington Declaration have warned about the dangers of vaccinating young people against COVID-19, arguing that the risks likely outweigh any potential benefits. They are supported by a growing consensus of medical professionals around the world.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, both of whom were among the three authors of the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration, released an op-ed in The Hill recently presenting a number of arguments against the current drive to promote and administer COVID-19 injections to children and young adults.

Drs. Kulldorff and Bhattacharya, who lecture at Harvard and Stanford respectively, are both in favor of the COVID-19 experimental injection, despite the growing number of deaths and adverse reactions following its administration. However, while they advocated the injection for the elderly, they firmly advocated against vaccine mandates for students, which have become widespread in numerous universities across the U.S.

Such mandates are “unethical,” the pair declared. Referencing the “extremely low” chance of death from COVID for young people, Kulldorff and Bhattacharya wrote “Even a slight risk of a serious vaccine adverse reaction could tip the benefit-risk calculation, making the vaccine more harmful than beneficial.”

The two doctors noted the recent increase in reports of blood clotting and heart problems in young people following the vaccine. Even if such events were rare, wrote the doctors, vaccine mandates should not be made if they “could have dire consequences for the health of even a few of the people in their charge.”

Another issue which was highlighted was the move to vaccinate people who have already recovered from a prior COVID-19 infection. Such a concept “makes no sense,” declared Kulldorff and Bhattacharya. Rather vaccinating those who have recovered from COVID-19 “simply adds a risk, however small, without any benefit,” the doctors argued.

Growing health dangers for young from COVID injections

The issues raised by the two doctors are supported by a growing number of medical reports from across the world, following the administering of the COVID-19 injections to children and young adults. Indeed, as LifeSiteNews recently reported, the CDC’s best estimate is that those under 20 years of age have a 99.997 percent survival rate if infected with COVID-19.

Yet despite this extremely low risk from the virus, young adults and children continue to be injected and the consequent number of adverse effects continues to rise.

Recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has revealed that there were “more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in 16- to-24-year-olds who received an mRNA COVID vaccine.”

Such figures, however, are based on voluntary reports to Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), and the Harvard Pilgrim study found that under 1% of adverse effects from vaccines are reported to VAERS.

VAERS reports for adverse events to the COVID injections, noted 11,584 total adverse events, including 578 rated as serious and nine reported deaths which occurred among 12 to 17-year-olds.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) held a news conference June 28, highlighting the danger which is posed to children from the vaccines. One of those who attended the event was 12 year old Maddie de Garay, who took part in Pfizer’s vaccine trial.

Having been previously healthy and active, following the injection, Maddie is now wheelchair-bound, having been to the emergency room nine times and hospitalized three times for a total of two months. Just 24 hours after her second injection, Maddie began to suffer from severe abdominal and chest pain.

Over the following 2 and a half months, Maddie endured gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure, memory loss, brain fog, headaches, dizziness, fainting, seizures, verbal and motor tics, menstrual cycle issues, lost feeling from the waist down, lost bowel and bladder control, and she had a nasogastric tube placed because she lost the ability to eat.

In another instance, 18-year old David Mallozzi, was taken into hospital with myocarditis just two days after his second Pfizer injection. His mother described her son as now being “like an 80-year-old heart patient and he can’t walk.”

Medics warn against the injection for the young

Speaking to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology (which is being used in at least two of the prominent COVID vaccines) added his own warning against young people taking the injections.

“I have a bias that the benefits probably don’t outweigh the risks in that cohort [the young]. But, unfortunately, the risk-benefit analysis is not being done.”

Malone continued: “I can say that the risk-benefit ratio for those 18 and below doesn’t justify vaccines, and there’s a pretty good chance that it doesn’t justify vaccination in these very young adults.”

Dr. Malone was supported by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a professor of psychiatry and director of the Medical Ethics Program at the University of California, Irvine, who was asked whether the risks of the vaccine were greater than the risks of COVID-19.

“Based on current evidence, it’s entirely plausible to assume the answer is yes,” Dr. Kheriaty replied. He mentioned the inadequacies of the VAERS system, rendering it unable to provide a full picture of the adverse effects, and that vaccination always carries with it the risk of adverse effects.

On the other-hand, Kheriaty said that the risks to college aged students from COVID “are very, very small — almost zero, statistically speaking. So any risk from vaccination is likely going to outweigh risks from COVID in this population.”

In fact, one of the U.K. scientists advising the government on COVID vaccines, via the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has also spoken out to warn against giving the injection to children. In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Professor Robert Dingwall wrote that teenagers are at “intrinsically low risk from COVID,” hence “Vaccines must be exceptionally safe to beat this.”

“It is not immoral to think that they may be better protected by natural immunity generated through infection than by asking them to take the possible risk of a vaccine,” continued Dingwall.

The JCVI member also closed by calling for an end to the endless COVID related restrictions, and appealed for common sense on the issue of public health.

“A reminder: medicine cannot deliver immortality and it is profoundly damaging to society to imply that it can, if only we try hard enough. We are all going to die one day - the question is when and how, not whether,” Dingwall wrote.

In response to the hundreds of colleges and universities now mandating COVID vaccinations for their students this fall, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has issued its own call for such mandates to be scrapped. The AAPS presented 15 reasons for arguing thus, writing that vaccine mandates place on students the burden of “unneeded and unknown risk,” which he argued “is at heart contrary to the bedrock medical principle of informed consent.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.