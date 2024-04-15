Prominent Orthodox bishop stabbed in Australia by reported Islamic extremist

A video of the attack has circulated online showing a man dressed in black approaching Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel as he preaches and stabbing the bishop several times at the altar in Christ The Good Shepherd Orthodox Church.

Editor’s note: The following contains video footage of the stabbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

SYDNEY, Australia (LifeSiteNews) –– A prominent Bishop of the Assyrian Orthodox Church was stabbed by an Islamic militant in the middle of a live-streamed homily in Sydney, Australia, as the man shouted “Allah Akbar.” Several other Christians attending the Divine Liturgy were also stabbed as they ran to the bishop’s defense, but according to local reports, no one suffered life-threatening injuries. Crowds rioted in the immediate aftermath, demanding the assailant be brought to justice.

A graphic video (warning: sensitive content) of the attack has circulated online showing a man dressed in black approaching Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel as he preaches and stabbing the bishop several times at the altar in Christ The Good Shepherd Orthodox Church.

NOW – Christian leader stabbed multiple times in Sydney’s west.https://t.co/sI5tsrmuQC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

The Islamic assailant also injured several other parishioners, who defended the bishop and pinned down the attacker. The assailant was arrested on the scene by police and was taken to an undisclosed location. Exact motive has not yet been established, but an investigation is underway.

An eyewitness of the stabbing told police afterwards that the assailant “kept saying ‘Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar.’”

According to reports, after being stabbed, Emmanuel placed his hand on his attacker and prayed for him. Good Shepherd church asked for prayers for the bishop and his attacker in a statement.

🇦🇺SYDNEY ERUPTS AFTER PREACHER STABBING Protestors burst onto the streets after police arrested the man accused of stabbing Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and three church-goers during a service at Good Shepherd church. “Plenty of strong Christian men, angry men, now basically… https://t.co/yi8ZB72Zgc pic.twitter.com/CblDxEBzBz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 15, 2024

As huge unrest grew in the streets near the church immediately following the stabbing, upwards of 500 police officers arrived on the scene with tactical vehicles to contain growing crowds, which gathered to defend their bishop, demanding that the assailant be released and brought to justice. Police eventually secured a perimeter around the Church and dispersed crowds using tear gas and tactical armor.

🚨🇦🇺BREAKING: PROTESTERS ATTACK POLICE CARS AFTER PREACHER STABBED Hundreds of people clashed with Police after Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel of the Assyrian Church in Australia was attacked during a service. They chanted, “Bring him out!” as they demanded vigilante justice against… https://t.co/9HZH0hLv9b pic.twitter.com/TaA479Ipez — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 15, 2024

Bishop Emmanuel is known for his outspokenness on moral issues including strong condemnation of LGBT ideology within Christian churches, especially in Rome, and vocal opposition to the severe Australian COVID lockdowns.

RELATED

Islamic terrorist wounds Catholic priest with machete, hacks sacristan to death in Spain

Share











