Physicians, scientists believe doctors’ group deserves Nobel Prize for finding ‘most powerful COVID-19 killer known to science’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

ANALYSIS

June 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The “miraculous” drug Ivermectin has proved to be incredibly effective at both preventing and treating COVID-19, yet it has been subject to widespread suppression and misinformation from global health bodies in an apparent attempt to promote financial revenue over saving the lives of millions.

In a recent article, New York Times best-selling author and journalist Michael Capuzzo detailed the manner in which Ivermectin came to be used to treat COVID-19, and simultaneously subjected to global censorship despite its incredibly high success rate at treating the virus. The May 2021 issue of Mountain Home contains Capuzzo’s detailed report, following the actions of doctors in the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

Ivermectin is “what the world desperately needs now,” according to Dr. Pierre Kory, one of the founding members of the FLCCC. But although the desperate need is present, governing health bodies apparently seem intent on ensuring that the drug is not known, Capuzzo reveals.

FLCCC formation and the miracle drug Ivermectin

However, the FLCCC is not promoting Ivermectin based on a hunch or without medical qualifications to support them. The five-man team of Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Gianfranco Umberto Meduri, Dr. Jose Iglesias, and Dr. Kory has “nearly 2,000 peer reviewed papers and books and over a century of bedside experience in treating multi-organ failure and severe pneumonia-type diseases” between them.

Dr. Marik spent the early days of COVID-19 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital treating patients with the virus, and developing a treatment protocol as early as January 2020. The FLCCC then realized in March 2020 that the coronavirus itself does not directly kill a person but rather overpowers the body with a “vast viral graveyard,” which then attacks the body, causing organ inflammation and blood clotting. They developed the MATH+ protocol for treating COVID, composed of Methylprednisolone, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Thiamine (Vitamin B1), and the blood thinner Heparin.

As Capuzzo wrote, while the approach was strongly recommended against by health bodies throughout the world, it was subsequently made the “global standard of hospital care,” courtesy of later studies. Their first COVID-19 preventive protocol, the first of its kind, was “centered” on the use of the “miracle drug” Ivermectin.

“It’s therapeutic nihilism to say that doctors can do nothing,” Marik said. “Supportive care is no care at all.”

Early censorship

The FLCCC’s MATH+ protocol treatment was hailed as eminently successful by medics around the world, who wrote to thank the FLCCC doctors, who were fast becoming “heroes of the pandemic.” In order to spread the good news of the medical success, Emmy Award-winning publicist Joyce Kamen and former CBS News correspondent Betsy Ashton devoted themselves to contacting TV news anchors, scientists, public health experts, “every governor and member of Congress, President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and, when the time came, President-elect Biden.” All ignored the successful treatment.

“People are dying needlessly. We’ve cracked the code of the coronavirus,” said Marik.

The censorship was a foreshadow of things to come.

Ivermectin vindicated

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Then in October, Marik came across studies from Latin America demonstrating the effectiveness of Ivermectin. The incredibly effective drug was described by Marik as “one of the safest drugs ever given to humanity,” with more than 3.7 billion doses given over 40 years. Australian research had earlier discovered that Ivermectin not only blocked the development of RNA viruses such as the Zika virus, influenza, West Nile virus, and Avian flu, but also lethally attacked COVID, wiping out “essentially all viral material by 48 hours.”

Ivermectin “basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick,” testified Dr. Kory before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December 2020. He pointed to “mountains of data,” which had emerged in the past few months, backing up his claims.

These mountains were composed at the time of 27 studies, 16 of which were randomly controlled trials, with “miraculous” results. (Now there are 56 trials, with 28 randomly controlled trials.) People with COVID who took Ivermectin were “far more likely” to get better at home and did not need hospitalization, while those already ill in hospitals did not end up the intensive care units.

In fact, six of the studies presented results showing that Ivermectin's efficacy at reducing the risk of developing COVID was a staggering 92.5 percent. Dr. Hector Carvallo, professor of medicine at the University of Buenos Aires, conducted a real world trial of the drug, giving Ivermectin to 788 doctors and health-care workers in three different centers, with a control group of 407 medical staff who were not given Ivermectin. Out of the control group, 236 people became “ill with COVID,” and the 788 treated with Ivermectin recorded no infections.

Brazilian states with cities that took up Ivermectin protocols similarly “show a much greater drop” in cases than others, with disparities of more than 60 percent between neighboring areas, according to analysis linked by Kory. A subsequent study by a Brazilian-led team reported “a reduction of 31.5 to 36.5 percent in viral shedding” and 70 percent to 73 percent shorter symptom duration for patients treated with regimens that included the drug.

This was mirrored in Peru and India, as thousands, even millions, were given the drug, with COVID cases and deaths plummeting as a result. Dr. Andrew Hill, senior WHO investigator for potential COVID-19 treatments, also provided corroboration, stating that Ivermectin reduced COVID mortality by 81 percent.

A deafening silence of global censorship

However, Capuzzo reported that Kory and the FLCCC team have faced global censorship in their attempts to enlighten doctors and politicians to the truth about Ivermectin.

“Only big randomized controlled trials by big pharma/big academic medical centers are accepted by big journals, while others are rejected,” he declared. In order to escape the “media/social media censorship,” a treatment must be a big drug recommended by a large public health agency.

“This leaves you with a system where the only thing that’s considered to have sufficient evidence or proven efficacy is essentially a big new pharmaceutical drug,” he continued.

Kory’s powerful Senate testimony garnered a huge amount of views on YouTube, upward of 8 million, before it was deleted for “misinformation” about COVID-19. YouTube also removed the video from Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s channel as well as other clips from the December 2020 Senate hearing.

In Argentina, Ivermectin-promoting Dr. Carvallo noted that “as soon as our reports were published ... resistance appeared in the horizon.” He said his team faced pressure from “many doctors who worked for the pharmaceutical industry, because this was a very, very cheap treatment.”

Then in England, Dr. Tess Lawrie, a prominent independent medical researcher evaluating drugs for the World Health Organization and the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS), attempted to promote the drug, only to face similar censorship.

Having studied all of the reports that Kory cited, she called the evidence “consistent and unequivocal,” and promptly sent a high-level multi-study review to NHS leaders, U.K. politicians, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating that Ivermectin should be “adopted globally and systematically for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.” Three months later, she has heard nothing, and instead been “batted .. away with waffle.”

Social media also weighed in on the censorship. Twitter removed a January 12, 2021 tweet from the Brazilian Ministry of Health that urged people to “request early treatment” for COVID-19, i.e. Ivermectin. Twitter accused the message of “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information.”

Then the Slovakian Ministry of Health announced on Facebook it would being using Ivermectin, which caused Facebook to remove the post and the entire page.

Even the so-called modern arbiters of truth, fact-checkers, attacked Kory’s “mountains of data,” when after he presented all the evidence from the many successful randomized trials to the Associated Press (AP), the AP wrote, “False. There’s no evidence Ivermectin has been proven a safe or effective treatment against COVID-19.”

The drug was blacklisted by medical agencies, health bodies, and media the world over, and emphasis placed solely on the much-hyped, hastily developed, experimental COVID injections.

Did President Trump receive Ivermectin?

A particularly poignant point made, but fleetingly in the article, is related to former President Donald Trump and his own connection to Ivermectin.

Capuzzo makes the groundbreaking claim that Trump was treated with Ivermectin while undergoing treatment for his own diagnosis of COVID-19 at Walter Reed Hospital. Capuzzo wrote that Trump’s use of the drug went “unreported by the press, though it may well have saved the president’s life while he was instead touting new big pharma drugs.”

Capuzzo is alone in making this revelation and provides no reference for his information.

However, the weight of his claim is not to be ignored, given his hard-earned credentials as a six-time-nominated Pulitzer journalist and a New York Times best-selling author.

Commenting on the matter, LifeSite co-founder and president Steve Jalsevac suggested that Capuzzo’s claims could indeed be true, and had suspected that the President must have received either Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin, since Regeneron and Remdesivir, both of which Trump received, would not have been effective enough to cause such a dramatic improvement in his condition.

Jalsevac previously questioned why Trump was not receiving Hydroxychloroquine, since it had been proved to be both effective and safe in treating COVID-19.

Given the censorship that the FLCCC reported in its attempts to promote Ivermectin, it is perhaps not surprising that any news of Trump receiving the drug should be equally censored, and news of the incident only revealed in a publication of comparatively small readership.

Why such blacklisting of Ivermectin?

Given the widespread censorship of Ivermectin’s success that Capuzzo describes, along with his claim that Trump received Ivermectin but was completely ignored by the media, the question rises as to why such censorship is being enacted.

Writing to Dr. Marik, Dr. Carvallo summarized the reason for the censorship: “I am afraid we have affected the most sensitive organ on humans: the wallet … ”

What then is the connection between the wallet and Ivermectin? Ivermectin’s parent drug company Merck owned the patent, but it expired in 1996. Consequently, Ivermectin can be found for a price measured in cents or dollars, rather than hundreds or thousands.

In contrast, Gilead-produce Remdesevir, the “only anti-viral treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients approved by the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel,” costs $3,000 per dose. Remdesevir has been shown to have no mortality benefit for COVID patients. As noted by The Washington Post, “Remdesivir may not cure coronovirus, but it’s on track to make billions for Gilead.”

The same is seen with the COVID experimental injections. Drugs are only granted Emergency Use Authorization provided that “there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives” for the drugs being authorized. Vaccine companies have received billions in funding in order to produce the experimental drugs, something that would not have occurred had Ivermectin been publicly known and promoted as the effective treatment which the FLCCC has shown it to be.

A censorship-free global promotion of Ivermectin would mean the loss of the billions in funding and the EUA awarded to the vaccines - vaccines that are rapidly being followed by adverse effects in their hundreds of thousands, and deaths in the thousands.

In fact, Merck recently warned against Ivermectin being used for COVID; a point that Philippine Dr. Agbayani called a conflict of interest, since Merck is currently making a rival medicine for COVID-19, having received $356 million from the United States to do so, and which will be marketed at $3,000, according to Capuzzo.

“Our little Ivermectin has so many big enemies. It’s David versus 10 Goliaths,” declared Dr. Kory.