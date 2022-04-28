Pro-LGBT nun claims Pope Francis wasn’t fully aware of contents in document condemning same-sex ‘blessings’

Pope Francis approved the CDF’s 2021 rejection of same-sex blessings ‘with not full knowledge of what was in the document,’ said Sr. Jeannine Gramick of the dissident pro-LGBT group New Ways Ministry.

DUBLIN (LifeSiteNews) – A prominent pro-LGBT nun recently praised by Pope Francis has claimed that the Pope was not fully aware of the contents of the March 2021 document he approved rejecting blessing for same-sex relationships.

In a strikingly revealing interview conducted in March 2022 with Ursula Halligan of the heretical group We are Church Ireland, Sr. Jeannine Gramick – the co-founder of dissident LGBT group New Ways Ministry – referred to the March 15, 2021 document from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) which rejected “blessings” for same-sex couples.

The CDF’s document, a Responsum ad dubium, answered in the “negative” as to whether the Church had the “power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex,” calling them “illicit.”

Pope Francis did not fully know contents of CDF document he approved

But speaking to Halligan, Sr. Gramick said that while she was “disappointed” with Pope Francis for approving the document, she had been informed he had done so “with not full knowledge” of its contents.

What I find out behind the scenes is that yes, Pope Francis did sign off on the document, but with not full knowledge of what was in the document. And we now know within the last month or so that the person at the CDF who was really responsible for that document, has been transferred out. So he’s no longer there.

Questioned by Halligan as to whether Pope Francis might therefore “rescind” the CDF document, Gramick answered that the removal of the official responsible for the document was Francis’ way of rescinding the document.

“The way he rescinds it is to remove the person who did the damage, and put in people who won’t do damage in the future,” she said. “It’s all very subtle.”



This official is believed to be the former second-in-command at the CDF, Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, who was removed from the Congregation by Pope Francis to lead a diocese in January 2022. Morandi’s removal from the CDF is understood to be a punishment and a demotion due to his key role in the CDF’s document condemning same-sex “blessings,” as well as being linked to Morandi’s opposition to the Pope’s restrictions on the Latin Mass contained in Traditionis custodes.

Supporting Gramick’s claims is the text of the CDF document itself, which bears the closing note that Francis “was informed and gave his assent to the publication of the above-mentioned Responsum ad dubium,” but does not say he examined or signed the document.

Claims supported by homosexual friend of Pope Francis

While Gramick’s revelations about Pope Francis’ lack of knowledge about the CDF document are striking, they are not unsubstantiated. Juan Carlos Cruz, an openly homosexual man and friend of the Pope, told Chilean news outlet La Tercera in April 2021 that Pope Francis was “hurt” by the CDF repudiation of same-sex “blessings,” although the Pope was “ultimately responsible.”

Cruz – who was previously allegedly told by Francis that “God made you gay” – told La Tercera: “This [CDF document] must be understood in the context of the Vatican, of the fanaticism of some. I know, because I have spoken to the Pope, that he is very hurt by what happened.”

“I know he didn’t sign it,” said Cruz, adding he believed “in some way he [Francis] is going to repair this situation.”

Five days after the release of the CDF document, Cruz was personally called by Pope Francis on March 20 and appointed to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Cruz had publicly criticized the CDF ruling as an attempt “to defend the indefensible.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION to Pope Francis: Reinstate Puerto Rico Bishop, Daniel Fernández Torres Show Petition Text 14269 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition By all accounts, Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres' diocese of Arecibo in Puerto Rico is flourishing because of his adherence to the perennial teachings of the Church. But, without any formal proceedings, Bishop Fernández Torres has been summarily 'relieved' of his episcopal duties allegedly because he championed conscience rights in the face of a Church vaccine mandate in Puerto Rico. Please SIGN this urgent petition to Pope Francis urging him to reinstate Bishop Fernández Torres now. To be clear, COVID-19 is a serious disease, oftentimes with debilitating consequences, or worse, for those who contract it. However, all coronavirus vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. and Puerto Rico have been tested on or produced with cell lines of aborted babies. And, the vaccines have been linked to serious side effects, while none has yet completed long-term testing. Given the complexity of this issue, the Church has determined that getting vaccinated is a matter of personal discernment which each individual must make after informing his or her conscience. As such, the Church teaches that there is no moral obligation to be vaccinated. Indeed, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the Church's teaching authority where faith and moral are concerned, issued a statement to that effect in December, 2020. Specifically, the CDF's, “Note on the Morality of Using Some Anti-COVID-19 Vaccines,” of December 17, 2020, n. 5 states: “At the same time, practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.” Therefore, it would appear that for simply restating the current teaching of the CDF and for opposing his brother bishops in Puerto Rico on this seminal matter of conscientious objection, Rome is now attempting to "cancel" Bishop Fernández Torres. This is wrong, unfair and discriminatory! And, Bishop Fernández Torres is hardly the first bishop to defend Church teaching on conscientious objection on the issue of mandatory vaccination. Both the Colorado and South Dakota bishops' conferences released similar statements, and like Bishop Fernández Torres, they also offered to validate religious exemptions for member of their flock who asked to be exempted from vaccination. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to Pope Francis urging him to reinstate Bishop Fernández Torres. For his part, Bishop Fernández Torres, 57, a staunch defender of life and family, protested his removal as "totally unjust" in a statement released Wednesday (3/9/2022). The bishop, who led his diocese for nearly 12 years, noted that Pope Francis’ apostolic delegate to Puerto Rico verbally requested that he resign, but said that he refused to do so, as he "did not want to become an accomplice of a totally unjust action." "No process has been made against me," Bishop Fernández Torres wrote, "nor have I been formally accused of anything, and simply one day the apostolic delegate verbally communicated to me that Rome was asking me to resign." “A successor of the apostles is now being replaced without even undertaking what would be a due canonical process to remove a parish priest,” the bishop added. “I was informed that I had committed no crime but that I supposedly ‘had not been obedient to the pope nor had I been in sufficient communion with my brother bishops of Puerto Rico,’” he said. “It was suggested to me that if I resigned from the diocese I would remain at the service of the Church in case at some time I was needed in some other position; an offer that in fact proves my innocence.” Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to Pope Francis urging him to reinstate Bishop Fernández Torres. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Pope Francis abruptly removes faithful bishop who opposed COVID vaccine mandates' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-abruptly-removes-faithful-bishop-who-opposed-covid-vaccine-mandates/ 'Puerto Rico bishop supports conscience objections to COVID vaccines, allows priests to sign exemptions' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/puerto-rico-bishop-supports-conscience-objections-to-covid-vaccines-allows-priests-to-sign-exemptions/ **Photo Credit: Diocese of Arecibo Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Francis’ record since March 2021

Since the CDF’s March 2021 responsum, Pope Francis has made numerous public statements praising and supporting advocates of LGBT ideology and same-sex civil unions.

Notably, Francis wrote a series of letters to Sr. Gramick and New Ways Ministry’s executive director, Francis DeBernardo, during 2021. The group released the letters in a political move intended to show the papal support they enjoyed after the Vatican’s General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops initially removed a New Ways Ministry video from the list of resources provided for the multiyear Synod on Synodality. The video was subsequently reinstated after the Secretariat apologized in light of the Pope’s support for the group.

Consolidating his support for NWM, Pope Francis then wrote again on December 10, in the midst of the media controversy over the video, praising Gramick for her “50 years of closeness, of compassion and of tenderness.” Gramick has a long history of dissenting from Catholic teaching on homosexuality and abortion and was officially silenced by the Vatican in 1999, an order which she ignored. In 2010, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) further declared that New Ways Ministry “has no approval or recognition from the Catholic Church” to speak on LGBT issues.

Gramick predicts ‘change’ in Church teaching on homosexuality

Speaking recently to Halligan, Gramick echoed comments she has repeatedly made since the Pope’s letters, predicting that Pope Francis would bring about “change” in the Church’s teaching on homosexuality. “I don’t know if I’ll be alive to see it, but I know it will change,” she said.

“Change comes about very slowly but inevitably,” added Gramick, calling also for a grassroots movement to influence and support Francis in this revolution.

“It is not his job to move yet. The faith must come from the people, and so if there are people and theologians within the Catholic community who believe that the traditional sexual ethics needs to change, we need to raise our voices and say that. We need to get other people to come on board to understand that. We have to change people’s attitudes.”

In a separate part of the interview, Gramick somewhat confusingly described the various religious sisters she has met as “predominantly heterosexual, or predominantly lesbian or bisexual.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved” (CCC 2357).

In a 2019 Declaration of Truth, Catholic Church leaders such as Cardinal Raymond Burke and Bishop Athanasius Schneider stated that two persons of the same sex “sin gravely when they seek venereal pleasure from each other.”

LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen has compiled a non-exhaustive list of the Pope’s support and promotion of LGBT ideology.

Share











