Prominent pro-life leader: We do not back down on defending God’s truth

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Molly Smith is the president of Cleveland Right to Life and chief organizer of the Bringing America Back to Life convention. She spoke with Vice President of LifeSite Gualberto Garcia Jones last month at the LifeSite booth at the convention. They discussed not only her involvement in the pro-life and pro-family movement but the importance of standing firm in God’s truth when it comes to the fight for the family.

For more than a decade, the Bringing America Back to Life convention has experienced continued growth. Smith says that even though many pro-life and conservative groups have caved on defendng marriage in years past, “we [did not] back down” on it.

She explained that Cleveland Right to Life went “head to head” with U.S. Senator Rob Portman on the issue of “gay marriage” several years ago and that for defending the truth, the “elite pro-life movement turned against us.”

“Out of that moment of weakness, we were given the strength to say we will not compromise,” she explained.

Smith believes that it’s a privilege to defend God’s plan for marriage and family life. She encourages everyone to “follow the way God expected us to create a family.”

