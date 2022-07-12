Prosecutor in Tamara Lich case has donated over $17,000 to Trudeau’s Liberals

OTTAWA, (LifeSiteNews) – The prosecutor in the Tamara Lich case is committed Trudeau supporter.
Official Canadian political contribution financial records show that Moiz Karimjee, the Crown prosecutor for the case against jailed Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich, is a long-time Liberal Party of Canada donor.
According to Elections Canada records, and as reported by True North, Karimjee has given over $17,176.23 to the Liberal Party since 2013.
His latest contribution amount of $250 to the Liberal Party was made in September 2019.
The largest donation to the Liberal Party was a $1,500 contribution made in March 2017. The lowest donation Karimjee made was $11.62 in 2014.
Records show that Karimjee has made 29 different contributions to the Liberal Party, all of them while the party was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Karimjee did make two contributions totaling $800 to the Conservative Party of Canada; however, these were in 2010.
Karimjee’s apparent closeness to Trudeau’s Liberals does not just stop at financial donations. In December of 2017, he was listed as an attendee at a Liberal Party of Canada fundraising event.
Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich was denied bail last Friday by Ottawa Justice of the Peace Paul Harris.
“Your detention is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice,” Harris told Lich.
Lich will remain jailed until her trial for allegedly breaching the terms of her bail. She is scheduled to appear in court again on July 14 via teleconference.She was arrested more than a week ago for a second time.
Lich was in Toronto in June to accept the annual George Jonas Freedom Award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).
At the award ceremony, a photo of “key players” from the Freedom Convoy, including Lich and Tom Marazzo, was taken.
Karimjee said that the photo of Lich and Marazzo together is a reason to keep her jailed.
The prosecutor had wanted to send Lich back to jail for an alleged bail violation for months because Lich agreed to accept the Freedom Award from the JCCF.
UPDATE: The protests are spreading
German farmers also rise up. Dutch, Italian, Polish and German, this is growing into a global movement. pic.twitter.com/R4XNMoeJUf— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022
Protests led by thousands of farmers have broken out across the Netherlands, and they're now spreading to Italy, Germany and Poland - this is a fightback against not just environmental regulations and the resulting inflation, but also the elites' Great Reset agenda.
While the demonstrations themselves have been overwhelmingly free from violence on the affected farmers' part, the response to them has been anything but: Earlier this week, Dutch police opened fire on a 16-year-old tractor driver during a protest in Heerenveen.
While -- thank God -- this unfortunate incident did not result in any deaths or injuries, a formal investigation is still forthcoming, and farmers and concerned citizens now know, without question, what measures could be pursued in order to silence opposition to backers of the international Great Reset, which could spell doom for the livelihood of farmers everywhere.
That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of farmers across world against intrusive, overreaching policies of globalist organizations and political leaders who seek to prioritize their own extreme environmental ideology over the ability for everyday farmers to earn a living and provide for their families and communities.
HAPPENING NOW: Farmers who learned from Canadian Freedom Protesters are currently blockading the Netherlands/Germany border with tractors to protest the WEF climate change policies of their government. pic.twitter.com/I7UJTusAZT— Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) June 30, 2022
Of course, these kinds of extreme environmental policies are not only a threat to the livelihoods of farmers in the Netherlands, or just the nations that comprise the European Union, for that matter: These regulations most certainly can (and inevitably will) make their way to every corner of our world, including countries like YOURS.
In the Netherlands, specifically, lawmakers recently approved legislative proposals to significantly decrease greenhouse emissions by the end of the decade, most notably ammonia and nitrogen oxide, which are common in farming.
This plan, as championed by Christianne van der Wal, the Dutch Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy since January, seeks to exceed the globalist EU's agreement among Member States to reduce greenhouse emissions as a means to combat climate change by at least 40% by the year 2030, replacing the desired percentage with an even loftier 55%.
As a result, it would seem almost inevitable that thousands of farms could find themselves in jeopardy within the coming years, but Dutch farmers have no plans to stand down; in fact, this embrace of EU and World Economic Forum (WEF)-style environmental demands is the primary force behind the ongoing protests by as many as 40,000 farmers, who, in response, have taken their tractors to highways across the Netherlands, making an unmistakable statement of resistance reminiscent of that of the Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers in order to protect their livelihoods.
Similar protests have also broken among farmers in Italy, as you can see here:
IT'S HAPPENING 🇮🇹: Italian farmers are rising up in protest, threatening to take their tractors to Rome. "We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!" pic.twitter.com/FAznWFXmM0— Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 7, 2022
Such policies are a clear tenet of the Great Reset, pushed by globalist entities around the world like the World Economic Forum. Look no further than the WEF's own "Net Zero Challenge," which seeks to coerce participants into cutting all greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050, and will inevitably threaten countless jobs and livelihoods in the process.
Let there be no doubt: these extreme environmental policies and transgressions against working people cannot be expected to stop any time soon.
That's why we must take this opportunity to make our voices heard -- whether you're a farmer, yourself; work in an industry that would be negatively affected by such policies; or simply support the hardworking men and women in your country and others who wish to maintain the freedom to provide for their families without excessive government and globalist interference.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Dutch farmers, and farmers and workers across the world, whose livelihoods can and eventually will be harmed by the extreme environmental demands of globalist entities like the EU and WEF seeking to implement the Great Reset.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Dutch farmers push back against ‘green’ tyranny, use tractors to block major highways' (LifeSiteNews)
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock
In May, he threatened Justice Kevin Phillips with a mistrial application should he not agree to Karimjee’s demands. Phillips ruled, however, that Lich would not go back to jail and could travel to Toronto to accept the JCCF’s award.
Lich was first arrested on February 17, two days after Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters demanding an end to all COVID mandates.
Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.
Lich and fellow Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber were charged with multiple offenses such as mischief and obstructing police for taking part in, and organizing, the Freedom Convoy.
After spending almost three weeks in jail, Lich was granted bail by an Ontario judge. She was given a hero’s welcome upon returning home to Medicine Hat.