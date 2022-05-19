Prosecutors want to send Freedom Convoy’s Tamara Lich back to jail for accepting award

'Advocating for freedom is becoming a crime in Canada under the fascist psychopath,' reacted a prominent pro-freedom politician upon hearing the news.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Crown prosecutors in Canada want to send Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich back to jail after being granted bail because she accepted a “Freedom Award” from a constitutional legal rights group.

According to CTV News, the Crown prosecution on Lich’s case filed an application ahead of her upcoming bail review hearing to argue that Lich’s acceptance of the “George Jonas Freedom Award” set to be given by the Justice Centre of Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) at a gala on June 16 is a “violation” of her bail conditions, and therefore she should be put back in jail.

The Crown claims that her bail condition prohibiting her from “verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means, supporting anything related to the Freedom Convoy” was violated by her accepting of the award, despite the fact that the Freedom Convoy itself is no longer active.

“Tamara Lich has continued her support of the Convoy cause with the assistance of Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms,” the Crown’s application says, referring to the gala’s promotional material that paints the Freedom Convoy protest and Lich’s role in the event in a positive light.

The actions of the Crown to re-jail Lich have been met with harsh criticism from politicians and commentators, including from the leader of the federal People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier.

“These nasty government lawyers want to put Tamara Lich back in jail because she’s getting a Freedom Award from the [Justice Centre],” Bernier posted to social media on Thursday.

These nasty government lawyers want to put Tamara Lich back in jail because she’s getting a Freedom Award from the @JCCFCanada. As if that makes her a threat to society. Advocating for freedom is becoming a crime in Canada under the fascist psychopath. https://t.co/LlfI0E6MFS — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) May 19, 2022

“As if that makes her a threat to society. Advocating for freedom is becoming a crime in Canada under the fascist psychopath,” added the politician, referring to Trudeau.

“Canadian government is trying to revoke Tamara Lich’s bail. This is nothing other than pure political persecution,” chimed in< Canadian lawyer and YouTuber Viva Frei.

Canadian government is trying to revoke Tamara Lich’s bail. This is nothing other than pure political persecution. https://t.co/IojvHBYYQP pic.twitter.com/4mcf9YxIy9 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 19, 2022

Lich, who is facing mischief charges for her role as an organizer of the anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy that took place for three weeks in Ottawa earlier this year, was initially denied bail and spent 18 days in jail after her March arrest.

Her arrest took place after Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act to forcefully put an end to the non-violent protest his Liberal government and state-funded media repeatedly maligned as an “illegal occupation.”

Julie Bourgeois, the judge who denied Lich bail, ran as a Liberal Party candidate in 2011, leading conservative politicos to accuse Trudeau’s Liberal government of holding her as a “political prisoner” as most people in Canada facing mischief offences are granted release as they await trial.

Lich, who is being represented by lawyers from the JCCF, will fight against the Crown’s claims at her bail review hearing on Thursday and Friday. <

Share











