‘Protest against fascism’: Limbaugh, Levin, Gutfeld abandon Twitter after Trump booted

January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A number of prominent conservatives are expressing outrage over Twitter permanently suspending President Donald Trump’s account last week by voluntarily abandoning the social media platform.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account on January 8, the same day that Twitter permanently banned Trump from its social media platform, no longer allowing the president to reach his 88 million followers. Limbaugh had over half a million followers.

Fox host and conservative commentator Mark Levin stated on Friday that he had “suspended” his own Twitter, which has 2.6 million followers, in “protest against Twitter’s fascism.” He left his account active, however, and has not tweeted since his Jan. 8 announcement.

I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble.https://t.co/XswC88juiGhttps://t.co/1YeTi0ywBk — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 8, 2021

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld also abandoned his Twitter account on Saturday, saying in a tweet that this would be his “last tweet.” He also left his account active but said he would not use it anymore.

okay, this IS my last tweet:

CNN tries to get FNC banned.

Apple targets Parler.

Publishers dump writers.

music labels drop artists.

twitter bans/removes thousands.

tech companies join hands.



this redefines who the true rebels are.



if you like the purge, you're the servant. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 9, 2021

Fox hosts Lou Dobbs also stated on Jan. 9 that he was going to withdraw from Twitter and go to Parler but backtracked after Big Tech took Parler offline.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“I don’t believe any American should ever tolerate those who deny us freedom of speech or who would ever be so arrogant as to censor our President,” Dobbs had tweeted on Saturday. “I’m withdrawing from Twitter as of right now.”

Conservative Twitter users have also noticed a dramatic plunge in the number of people following their accounts, with some suddenly losing thousands of followers. A number of conservative voices have also suddenly disappeared from the social media platform, such as the account for Stop the Steal.

Germany's Angela Merkel criticized Twitter for shutting down President Trump’s account, calling it “problematic.”

Shares of Twitter dropped 12 percent after the market opened on Monday. Twitter shares reached a low of $45.17 compared to $51.48 on Jan. 8. The social media company has lost $5 billion in market value.

A screen grab of Trump’s last tweets is available below.