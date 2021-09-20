Prominent pro-freedom politicians hold rally in front of CBC HQ

PPC leader Maxime Bernier and MPP Randy Hillier held the rally to oppose the 'unconstitutional' vaccine passports and mandates.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Two high-profile politicians led a cry for freedom outside Canada’s iconic national broadcaster last week.

On Thursday, federal leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier, along with independent provincial member of parliament Randy Hillier, held a rally in front of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Broadcast Centre (CBC) in Toronto, to oppose the “unconstitutional” vaccine passports and mandates.

“You are here because you know, like me, that we cannot take for granted our freedoms anymore, and we are ready to do that fight [for freedom]!” Bernier stated in his address to the hundreds of supporters in attendance.

“That ideological fight, that common sense revolution, because we know that [what] the government is doing right now to us, with vaccine passport[s], mask mandate[s], it is unconstitutional, illegal, unfair, immoral, and we are saying ‘No!’ to that and ‘Yes!’ to freedom,” he added as the crowd cheered.

Bernier, who has been arrested for holding rallies in opposition to lockdowns and other COVID-19 measures, and who said he would go “to jail again” to fight for freedom, told those in attendance that there is “no reason” for the “segregation” of “unvaccinated” Canadians, as they pose no particular risk to those who have received the abortion-linked jabs.

He reminded the crowd that the “vaccinated” can still spread the virus, so measures that specifically target the “unvaccinated” are unnecessary

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccinated people can still spread and contract the virus, including the so-called “Delta variant” of the virus. For this reason, the CDC still recommends that even if a person is double-jabbed, they should be masking indoors to prevent transmission.

But even masking, in contrast with the CDC’s recommendation, has yet to show any “statistically significant” difference in COVID-19 cases between mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers, per a 2020 peer-reviewed study out of Denmark.

Bernier went on to slam Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recalling the prime minister’s recent statements demonizing and threatening Canadians who have still not received one of the experimental COVID-19 injections.

“’If they don’t take the two shots, if they don’t have their vaccine passport, there will be consequences’ that’s what you [Trudeau] said to them! I know what you said to them!” Bernier said, paraphrasing Trudeau’s discriminatory comments towards the unvaccinated.

“You said to them [the unvaccinated] ‘If you don’t take your two shots, I will punish you’, but Mr. Trudeau, we will punish you the 20th of September!” he added, referencing the September 20 federal election.

On the topic of vaccine passports – which are already in effect in Quebec, Manitoba, and British Columbia, and are coming into effect in Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan – Bernier expressed his fundamental opposition to the introduction of a vaccine caste system in Canadian society.

“[We don’t want to live] in a country where you need to show your papers to participate in civil society, we don’t want that,” Bernier exclaimed.

Talking about his party, Bernier reassured Canadians that if he is elected prime minister, he will be in Ottawa (Canada’s capital) to “put Canadians first”, but either way, he will continue joining Canadians “in the street” to protest for their freedoms.

Bernier’s party, the People’s Party of Canada, is currently the only major federal party standing in opposition to what constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati has called the “illegal” and “unconstitutional” measures implemented in response to the so-called COVID-19 pandemic.

For readers interested in the September 20, 2021 Canadian federal election, LifeSite has published an analysis piece that looks at the options for voters from the lens of life, family, and freedom.

LifeSiteNews has also produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

