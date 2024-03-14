Protesters demand coverage of WHO pandemic treaty outside CTV building in Edmonton

Canada is set to adopt the World Health Organization's 'pandemic treaty' this May, despite warnings that its provisions will undermine the country's sovereignty in the event of crisis.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Protesters surrounded the Edmonton headquarters of mainstream media outlet CTV News last weekend to demand coverage of Canada’s plan to sign on to the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty in May.

On March 9, Alberta 4 Liberty, a non-profit organization aimed at fight back against “the rise of totalitarian rule,” organized a protest outside the CTV News building in Edmonton to call on the mainstream to report on the WHO pandemic treaty which critics such as Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis have warned would give the globalist WHO increased power over Canada in the event of another “pandemic.”

“It’s pretty clear that this treaty does not have your health in the best interest. This treaty is all about power and control over you and your family,” Alberta 4 Liberty member Jessica Silva wrote in an Instagram post.

“The only way out is UNITED NON COMPLIANCE,” she declared.

“In May 2024 if the collective consensus is to give the W.H.O binding power on all pandemic response,” Silva warned. “This can be a pandemic of a virus, a pandemic of climate crisis, a pandemic of misinformation or anything that would consider a pandemic like response.”

Children “won’t have the quality of life and future that you have had if we don’t actually stop this pandemic treaty,” one protestor warned.

At the protest, Albertans held signs reading “exit the WHO” and “no pandemic treaty,” pleading with the mainstream media to cover the forthcoming agreement.

According to the protesters, CTV News ignored the demonstration, instead locking their gates and remaining inside their building.

Despite the lack of coverage from mainstream media, many have warned that the WHO’s treaty poses a threat to Canada’s sovereignty.

“Canada consented to the amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR), which limits Canada’s time to respond to further amendments, despite thousands of Canadians signing a petition expressing their concerns,” Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis warned in January, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Lewis’ January statement followed her October endorsement of a petition demanding the Liberal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “urgently” withdraw from the United Nations and its subgroup, the World Health Organization (WHO), due to the organizations’ undermining of national “sovereignty” and the “personal autonomy” of citizens.

It warned that the “secretly negotiated” amendments could “impose unacceptable, intrusive universal surveillance, violating the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Despite nearly 19,000 Canadians signing the petition, the Trudeau government adopted the amendments proposed by the WHO.

The Trudeau government’s rejection of Canadians’ concerns and acceptance of the amendments should not come as a surprise considering Trudeau’s environmental goals which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Agenda 2030 was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015. Through its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it seeks to “transform our world for the better,” by “taking urgent action on climate change,” as well as “support[ing] the research and development of vaccines and medicines.” Some of the 17 goals also seek to expand “reproductive” services, including contraception and abortion, across the world in the name of women’s rights.

According to the UN, “all” nations working on the program “will implement this plan.”

Part of the plan includes phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades. Canada is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers; however, Trudeau has made it one of his goals to decimate the industry.

Critics have sounded the alarm over the Trudeau government’s involvement in the WEF and other globalist groups, pointing to the socialist, totalitarian nature of the “Great Reset” agenda and its potential to usher in a Communist China-style social credit system.

