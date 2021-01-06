Protestors storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

January 6, 2020, Washington, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) – The United States capitol building has been put into lockdown due to protestors entering the facility earlier today.

Matt Fuller, a reporter from the liberal Huffington Post who was on site, tweeted that there has been a “shooting into the [House] chamber,” though he clarified he did not see it happen himself. One young woman was shot and is beleived to have since died. Video footage that aired on C-SPAN just moments ago shows what looked to be fire extinguisers used by the protestors.

Video from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/UKF7MScHKN — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress have reportedly been evacuated from the premises. There have yet to be any reports that lawmakers have been harmed or are being held hostage. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the counting of the Electoral College votes, is no longer on site.

The protestors breached the Capitol as the House and Senate were debating the counting of the Electoral College votes from the State of Arizona. The counting will most certainly be delayed or re-located.

While it is unclear who exactly the protestors are or if they have any demands, it appears they came from the Save America Rally held earlier in the day just south of the White House where President Trump delivered a speech about the election. The protestors flocked to the United States Capitol building following the march. Barricades were removed and skirmishes with police ensued. The large number of protestors seemed to overwhelm capitol police. Some have argued that Antifa infiltrated the march and stormed the capitol in effort to blame the president for encouraging violence.

Joe Biden has issued a statement calling on President Trump to address the country and to demand the “seige” come to an end.

This is a developing situation. Updates will be provided as they become available. C-SPAN has been providing live updates as they occur. Watch below.