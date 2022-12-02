Protests in Brazil intensify as rumors swirl military may intervene in presidential election dispute 

Tens of millions of Brazilians have taken to the streets in nearly every city in the country for more than 30 days straight to oppose what they say was a stolen election from President Jair Bolsonaro.

(LifeSiteNews) — In what some are calling the biggest political protest in history, tens of millions of Brazilians have taken to the streets in nearly every city in the country for more than 30 days straight to oppose what they say was a stolen election from President Jair Bolsonaro. The situation is believed to be arriving at an inflection point where the military may intervene to prevent the certification of the supposed winner of the race, socialist Lula da Silva.

“They’re going to have to execute some form of 142-driven Marshal Law,” investigative journalist Matthew Tyrmand told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast recently. “The Supreme Court has totally lost trust for everybody.”

Section 142 of the Brazil constitution empowers the president to direct the military to bring law and order to the country when such a need arises.

Tyrmand further remarked that the judges overseeing the election have turned the mostly Catholic country into a “judicial autocracy,” and that their undermining of democracy is prompting members of the military to consider taking action.

“These judges are not judges in the classical sense. They are not impartial players. They are a partisan cabal appointed by Lula … to fix the chessboard, to put the fix in, to rig the game. And they’re doing it.” The military, he said, has to “expose the election chicanery that the court has obfuscated in the audits and make arrests.”

🇧🇷Brazil – HOLD THE LINE

Protests continue over Election Fraud Lula’s supporters EXIST ONLY VIRTUALLY

It is a mystery why Brazilians have never seen Lula’s supposed 50 millions of supporters, who appear only inside voting machines but never on the streets. Are they even real? pic.twitter.com/tI0cqmYmGy — Sergeant News Network  (@Sgtnewsnetwork) November 27, 2022

Following reports of his alleged 50.9%-49.1% loss to Lula, President Bolsonaro filed a lawsuit with the Superior Electoral Court claiming massive voting machine irregularities. Left-wing Justice Alexandre de Moraes tossed out the case. De Moraes proceeded to censure conservatives who questioned the validity of the results on social media. He also froze the bank accounts of truck drivers who blocked hundreds of roads across the country. Bolsonaro has addressed the public twice since the election was held but has not expressly conceded the race. According to Reuters, the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency told Bolsonaro last year that he should not challenge the results of the race.

WATCH: Globalist playbook meets heavy resistance by Brazilian populace: tonight on The John-Henry Westen Show

Tyrmand informed Bannon that a public letter signed by more than 170 active military members has been sent to Brazilian high command expressing concerns with the election. He also noted that the elections tribunal decided to move up the certification date of Lula’s victory a full week from the original date of December 19th to the 12th. He said the move indicates the judges are “scared” the military is going to act so they wanted to take a preventative measure.

The real controversy surrounding Lula’s apparent victory stems from the fact that he was serving a jail sentence until just several years ago. Following his first tenure as president from 2003 until 2010, Lula was convicted in 2017 on corruption and money laundering charges, for which he was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. In 2019, at the age of 73, he was again found guilty of bribe-related charges in a separate case. However, a 6-5 vote by the Supreme Court — which was composed primarily of liberal judges — allowed Lula to leave prison later that year. Then, in March of 2021, a Supreme Court judge annulled the charges against him altogether. Weeks later, the Court decided that he was free to run in the 2022 election.

“His judicial appointees on the Supreme Court vacated his sentences,” Tyrmand told Bannon. They “let him out to run [and] vacated his crimes” so they could “attempt to control the outcome.” The judiciary “is lawless,” he added. “Brazil is now … the most important battleground,” he continued. “Will democracy reign or will China pick up another major chess piece … Lula is the pawn for them to take control, full control, over Latin America.”

Hey Melbourne cookers, this is how you protest.

This is called a crowd and they manage to hold a tune.

🇧🇷 Brazil Protests Against the Electionpic.twitter.com/N1E9qgalqP — AusPolMate Researched threads, tweets & videos (@AusPolMate) November 20, 2022

Tyrmand also appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss the election. He noted that there are no counter-protesters, which indicates Lula’s support cannot be that significant. “Even in the districts where [Lula] supposedly has a stronghold [like the Amazon] … they’re marching on Brasilia,” he said.

Thank you @TuckerCarlson for being the one major media show host who sees the import of what is going on in🇧🇷. These are the largest-scale protests in a democratic nation in human history. And the ramifications of this outcome are existentially important for Western Hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/D2MoaE3vKj — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) November 29, 2022

Thus far, Brazilian as well as global media have largely ignored the protests.

