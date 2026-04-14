Psychiatrist tells MPs that depression, eating disorders could be acceptable reasons for euthanasia

As Canada considers expanding Medical Assistance in Dying to include mental illness, Dr. Mona Gupta was questioned by a special committee on possible circumstances for euthanasia.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — During a Special Joint Committee meeting related to Canada’s euthanasia laws, a psychiatrist told MPs that those with eating disorders or depression should be allowed to die by assisted suicide.

Last week, Dr. Mona Gupta, who works as a psychiatrist and professor at the University of Montreal, was asked directly by pro-life Conservative MP Andrew Lawton if those with depression or eating disorders should be allowed to die by “MAiD” (Medical Assistance in Dying).

Gupta seemed to suggest that this could be OK.

“It depends on the circumstances of the person,” she responded to Lawton.

In reply, Lawton asked, “So it could?”

“Potentially,” Gupta replied.

Lawton then asked Gupta if there is a consensus on how many times a person would have to be treated for disorders before it became enough for them to be considered “treatment resistant.”

In reply, Gupta said that the term “treatment resistant” is not used in MAiD laws.

Last month, the Canadian government created the Special Joint Parliamentary Committee for MAiD. It is filled with euthanasia advocates, but Lawton is one of the few pro-life members of the committee.

The committee will determine whether or not Canada should expand assisted suicide to those with mental illness, but a few Members of Parliament on the committee promise to advocate for life.

Canada’s current MAiD laws state that a person who has a grievous and irremediable sickness must have “enduring and intolerable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be alleviated under conditions the person considers acceptable” before being allowed to request it.

Lawton questioned Gupta as to whether it was reasonable for a person to have to go through all treatments before MAiD would be considered.

“It is difficult to make rules for diagnosis — we have to look at the individual person,” she said.

“Ordinary clinical practice would be pursuing all of the usual standard accepted treatments for conditions — and then some,” added Gupta, noting, “but there may be reasons an individual has that they can’t take advantage of those treatments.”

Lawton asked Gupta if sick people who did not want treatment could just then go ahead with MAiD.

In reply, Gupta said if a patient did not want treatment, it would then not be “appropriate to consider MAiD in that circumstance.”

Instances of Canadians being pressured into MAiD over medical treatment have been on the rise in recent months.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, an 84-year-old Canadian Catholic woman who was offered euthanasia while at a hospital despite not being deathly sick has spoken out, saying there was “no way” she was going to “take measures to end” her life.

Indeed, as reported by LifeSiteNews, a Canadian man was euthanized just because he had partial blindness.

Some provinces such as Alberta are doing what they can to limit the availability of MAiD, which is federally mandated.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith ’s United Conservative Party (UCP) government was the first in Canada to introduce a bill that would severely limit who can get euthanasia and ban it for minors. The UCP said that the bill is to “strengthen protections for vulnerable Albertans” as well as allow doctors and hospitals to refuse to offer assisted suicide.

In February 2024, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027 after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces.

The Liberal government under Trudeau and current Prime Minister Mark Carney, however, has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016. Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted-suicide program in the world. Meanwhile, Health Canada released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

Euthanasia is now the sixth-leading cause of death in Canada after it was not listed in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.

Share









