Biden predicts Trump 2020 win in colossal gaffe

March 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President and current Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden raised eyebrows Saturday with yet another verbal snafu, this time briefly appearing to predict that President Donald Trump would prevail in November’s presidential election.

During a campaign stop in Missouri, Biden called on quarreling factions of the Democrat electorate to unite around him, but stumbled a bit over his words.

“We want a nominee who will bring this party together, who will run on a progressive, positive campaign, and turn this primary from a campaign that’s about negative attacks to one about what we’re for,” he said. “Because we cannot get re-elect, we cannot win this re-election—excuse me, we can only re-elect Donald Trump, if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here.”

Joe Biden: "We can not get reelect-- um we can not win this reelection. Excuse me. We can ONLY reelect Donald Trump."#DropOutbiden

.@BenjaminPDixon

.@TheMarieFonseca https://t.co/gq8LPy23PS pic.twitter.com/asbTu4zOYr — Biden's Hairy Leg ���� (@BernieWon2016) March 8, 2020

A video snippet quickly began circulating featuring just the “we can only reelect Donald Trump” segment, with many including the incumbent having a laugh at the former vice president’s expense.

I agree with Joe! https://t.co/h84mD7jVPW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

Despite the fact that few if any ever believed Biden was actually predicting his own defeat, Twitter soon officially declared that the 13-second version of the clip was “edited in a misleading way.” Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz, meanwhile, accused Facebook of “malfeasance” for not doing the same.

"Facebook won't say it, but it is apparent to all who have examined their conduct and policies: they care first and foremost about money and, to that end, are willing to serve as one of the world's most effective mediums for the spread of vile lies," Schultz complained. "Their unethical behavior is not acceptable, and it must change.”

Biden has been famously gaffe-prone for years. But the increasing frequency of confused and incoherent statements from the former vice president this election season has sparked a marked increase in speculation from friends and foes alike as to the 77-year-old contender’s mental fitness for the presidency, leading Biden to pledge last month to only serve one term “if anything changed in my health, making it incapable for me to fully exert all the energy and mental acuity that was needed to be done.”

Despite such struggles, the pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Biden has recently returned to frontrunner status after lagging behind socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, further aided by the endorsements of former competitors Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris.