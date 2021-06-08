Public health’s racist experimentation and eugenics programs have fueled deep mistrust of vaccines – from blacks and whites

ANALYSIS

June 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Public health agencies are engaging in hand-wringing about “vaccine hesitancy” – the growing phenomenon of people questioning the safety and necessity of experimental vaccines against COVID-19. They blame “anti-vaxxers” for fueling the “misinformation” behind reluctance to take shots and say it is preventing herd immunity. But a look at the history of how public health agencies in America and abroad have treated their “herds” in the past may be enough to explain why so many are questioning mass-marketed injections.

Last week, FOX News’s Tucker Carlson pointed to a rash of statements by Democrats and left-leaning analysts blaming “white Republican men” for COVID vaccine refusal.

“‘Why don’t they want it — these white men who by and large were Trumpers?’ asked CNN anchor Chris Cuomo,” Carlson quipped.

Blacks declining vaccines

In reality, the White House and CNN got their figures wrong, or as Carlson surmised, they were “lying again.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data tracking vaccine status by race and ethnicity to June 6 shows that black rates of coronavirus vaccination are trailing significantly behind that of Whites in America: 42% of Asian Americans and 32% of white Americans had received “at least one dose” of a COVID vaccine compared to just 27% of Hispanics and 23% of black Americans.

So, while whites make up a greater number of the nearly 64% total of adults that have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine in the U.S., on a per capita basis the biggest refusers may or may not Republican, but they are not white. They are black and Hispanic.

Even as Americans are awash in vaccines and injections are being mass-marketed and incentivized with everything from lottery tickets to free beer and Krispy Kreme donuts, about 24% of the adult population does not intend to get a shot and, according to a recent Gallup Poll, are not likely to change their minds any time soon.

It doesn’t help that evidence is stacking up against Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief White House coronavirus adviser, for his role in funding the “gain of function” research at the lab that created the very virus that he has now been put in charge of eradicating.

Not-so-distant past: Tuskegee experiments, mentally disabled kids intentionally infected with hepatitis, nearly 70,000 sterilized against their will

Public health has responded by creating campaigns that have “prioritized” blacks and other minorities, the elderly, and the disabled. These people are most at risk of COVID-19, health agencies say. But these are the same groups that public health has “helped” in the past with targeted eugenics campaigns and racist experimentation of new drugs.

For nearly 20 years, mentally disabled children at the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, New York, were intentionally infected with viral hepatitis – fed chocolate milk mixed with the feces of infected patients –for the purpose of vaccine research.

Here are just a handful of public health atrocities from the recent past:

Nearly 800 Guatemalans (including orphaned children, prisoners, and insane asylum patients) were deliberately infected with syphilis and other infectious sexually transmitted agents as part of study sponsored by the Public Health Service, the National Institutes of Health, the Pan American Health Sanitary Bureau (now the World Health Organization's Pan American Health Organization) and the Guatemalan government. The experiments went on between 1946 and 1948 and were allegedly facilitated by Johns Hopkins University, drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb, and the Rockefeller Foundation. The director of the study, John Charles Cutler, also directed the infamous and more enduring Tuskegee syphilis experiments.

The Tuskegee syphilis experiments were conducted by the U.S. Public Health Service between 1932 and 1972 in Tuskegee, Alabama. Cutler, with the blessings of the public health industry and tax funding, recruited 399 poor black men with syphilis infections and offered them sham “treatments” which his research team knew wouldn’t work, so they could chart the progress of untreated disease. The researchers went to elaborate and deceptive lengths to keep the men from being treated with penicillin which had been a recognized, effective treatment since 1947, to keep them – and observe without them knowing they were untreated – in a state of lethal disease. The experiments only ended when a whistleblower inside the public health system told the New York Times and the studies became public. By that time, just 74 men who thought they were being helped by public health were still alive. Of the original 399, 128 men had died of syphilis or its complications, 40 of their wives had been infected, and 19 of their children had been born with congenital syphilis – all for the sake of “public health.”

In 2015, CDC senior scientist William Thomson called Brian Hooker, a scientist and the parent of an autistic son, and admitted that he and four other scientists at the CDC who had published a major study finding no connection between MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccination and autism had in fact destroyed evidence that showed a statistically significant link between the vaccine and autism in black boys.

Eugenicist Margaret Sanger, who founded the abortion franchise Planned Parenthood, was clearly referring to people of color and the disabled when she argued for the “gradual suppression, elimination and eventual extinction, of defective stocks” and “human weeds.” She got drug maker G.D. Searle the funds to test its first birth control pills on unwitting women in Puerto Rico and Haiti who didn’t know they were part of clinical trials in the 1950s. Three of the women died. Their deaths were never investigated. The 17% of the women who experienced side-effects including blood clots and strokes were dismissed as “psychosomatic” by the researchers; FDA officials back in the U.S. approved the drugs based on the research.

For nearly 20 years, mentally disabled children at the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, New York, were intentionally infected with viral hepatitis – fed chocolate milk mixed with the feces of infected patients –for the purpose of vaccine research. Between 1963 and 1966 Saul Krugman of New York University told parents of prospective enrollees at the school (which Senator Robert F. Kennedy had called a “snake pit” after visiting it unannounced) that they could get into the school in exchange for “vaccinations” which were in fact hideous vaccine experiments.

Nearly 70,000 blacks and whites in mostly poor communities were sterilized against their will through an entrenched and widespread public health eugenic sterilization campaign that spanned decades in the United States. Blacks were sterilized at about three times the rate of whites and one study found that one in four American Indian women were sterilized against their will in the 1970s.

India has long been a target of population controllers at groups including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). These population controllers have worked with local governments to drastically cut births throughout the country by mass sterilization drives that routinely cause women to die or be injured. The women are frequently not told what they are undergoing.

Hundreds of children in India today continue to be paralyzed by vaccine-induced polio because health officials and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation use dangerous oral polio vaccines – abandoned by the West long ago – for the sake of “convenience,” according to doctors there.

In 2013, a government investigation concluded that a Bill and Melinda Gates-funded organization had conducted a large-scale clinical trial conducted on behalf of pharmaceutical human papilloma virus (HPV) Gardasil vaccine makers on poor girls and boys in India in violation of ethical and legal regulations which amounted to “child abuse.” Seven girls had died. More than 2,700 children were put in the trials without written parental consent, the government committee reported. In January 2015, the Daily Mail interviewed boys and girls in India who said they had no idea they were testing a drug and who suffered weight loss, fatigue, dizziness, and menstrual problems.

‘Public health has never been a friend of the black American’

It’s against this backdrop of public health’s dark history that many blacks are pushing back against COVID vaccination – injection of an experimental drug that was fast-tracked and granted Emergency Use Authorization only because clinical trials are incomplete.

“We have trust issues, a lot of us because of some history of things that have been done in the past. So, a lot of us are skeptical. We want to wait and see,” Emma Agnew, the president of the Craighead County NAACP in Jonesboro, Arkansas told a local news station last week.

Kevin Jenkins, CEO of the Urban Global Health Alliance, co-produced a 2021 documentary called Medical Racism with the Children’s Health Defense, founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which explores racist views endemic to current “public health” practices.

“The global tyrants of Big Pharma and Big Tech have been clever in the last couple of years in hijacking the language of social justice,” Jenkins told LifeSiteNews. Worse than that, he added, is that they are co-opting black American leaders in public health, civil society, and churches, to promote their products and campaigns as a social justice or “equity” issue – trying to convince blacks that white Americans are privileged to get the vaccine and black Americans are being left behind.

“They’re using the exact same science that Margaret Sanger used in 1929,” Jenkins said, when Sanger convinced a host of black American leaders that when she was interested in serving them when in fact she was serving Nazi racist and eugenic ideology.

“Until you understand that,” said Jenkins, “until you understand history, until you understand the exploitation, you will never understand that public health has never been a friend of the black American. And public health has never been a friend of the poor American.”