Public school teachers compile list of parents who dissent from racist liberal curriculum, plan to ‘expose’ them

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia, March 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A radical group of “critical race theory” teachers, former teachers, and others in Loudoun County, Virginia, sought to silence parents who objected to school system policies by compiling lengthy lists of their suspected opponents, with the stated purpose to “infiltrate” their groups, use “hackers” to disrupt their communications, and “expose these people publicly.”

The Daily Wire (DW) exposed activities within a 624-member private Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” that includes local school board members, the county’s Soros-funded prosecutor, school staff, and leftist activists.

“In recent years, Loudoun’s school system has flooded its curricula and policies with racial rhetoric,” Luke Rosiak of DW wrote. It has also “required all staff to undergo ‘Equity in the Center’ training that promoted a sense of injustice and urgency,” while even proposing and then withdrawing “a policy that would ban teachers from disagreeing with the schools’ racial philosophies, even when not on school district property.”

Last year, the school district offered “Equity in the Center-like training to parents” with the results being the community collapsing “into acrimony,” a criminal review being opened, and one school board member being stripped of her duties.

“Secret communications reviewed by the Daily Wire do not offer any evidence of racism by the group’s targets, or even attempt to. Their opponents were apparently those who objected to, sought to debate, or were even simply ‘neutral’ about ‘critical race theory,’ (CRT) a radical philosophy opposed by many liberals and conservatives but increasingly embraced by governments,” Rosiak wrote.

These parents simply “believed that causing young children to focus too much on race could diminish tolerance and harmony, rather than improve it.” In an effort to educate others, these parents formed a group called “Parents Against Critical Theory,” and with the Virginia Project, hosted a March 7 webinar called “What is CRT and its impact on Loudoun County Schools.”

In response to this momentum, on March 12, hard-left school board member Beth Barts, who had already been censured and temporarily removed from all committee assignments by her colleagues partially for “her pattern of social media conduct,” encouraged her fellow militants in the “anti-racist” Facebook group to action, posting “I wanted to share that I’m very concerned that the (anti-) CRT movement for lack of better word is gaining support.” She said it was her intention to “call out statements and actions that undermine our stated plan to end systemic racism.”

A local mother named Jen Durham, who posts under the name Jen Morse, responded by beginning a post that called for volunteers “to combat the anti-CRT activities of the P.A.C.T. folks, the stoplcpscrt website, and the like.”

She asked for activists to:

Gather information (community mailing lists, list of folks who are in charge of the anti-CRT movement, lists of local lawmakers/folks in charge) Infiltrate (create fake online profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information, hackers who can either shut down their websites or redirect them to pro-CRT/anti-racist informational webpages) Spread information (expose these people publicly, create online petitions, create counter-mailings)

“I’m losing any hope that remaining civil towards these people changes anything,” she wrote. “Avoiding these people isn’t enough to stop the spread of their evil rhetoric.”

“Anyone know any hackers?” she reiterated.

According to Rosiak, “Members of the ‘Anti-Racist’ group sprang into action, listing dozens of parents, often including where they lived, their employers, or their spouses’ names.”

One name listed was Ian Prior, a former Department of Justice official in the Trump administration who wrote an opinion piece in The Federalist last fall countering CRT’s basic assumption that “racism is present in every aspect of life, every relationship, and every interaction.”

In Prior’s opinion, Durham violated a Virginia law that says “Any person who commands, entreats, or otherwise attempts to persuade another person to commit a felony other than murder, shall be guilty of a Class 6 felony” and that “participants entered into a conspiracy to deprive him of his First Amendment rights,” Rosiak reported.

After the submission of this material to the local sheriff’s department as evidence “of criminal activity intended to infringe 1st Amendment rights,” spokesman Kraig Troxell affirmed “The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the situation and the information has been forwarded to our criminal investigations division to review the matter.”

Located outside Washington, D.C., Loudoun County is the wealthiest county in the United States, and before the school system’s promotion of CRT, there was little evidence of widespread racial conflict of any kind. Making up only eight percent of the population, black residents have a median income of $112,000 and the county elected a black woman Chair At-Large of the its board of supervisors in 2015.