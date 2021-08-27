Puerto Rican bishops will segregate Mass by COVID vaccine status, require shots for priests

Six Puerto Rican bishops announced this week that they ’will be reserving a space for the unvaccinated for the celebration of the Liturgy of the Eucharist and other liturgical celebrations.’

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (LifeSiteNews) – Six of Puerto Rico’s seven Catholic bishops have announced that they will begin segregating Mass based on COVID-19 vaccination status in their dioceses, in addition to imposing vaccine mandates for employees and clergy.

In a document published by the Episcopal Conference of Puerto Rico (CEP) on Wednesday, the bishops wrote that “in our respective dioceses and parishes we will be reserving a space for the unvaccinated for the celebration of the Liturgy of the Eucharist and other liturgical celebrations.”

“We suggest that those not vaccinated, at least for the present time and until a later determination of the CEP, refrain from participating in the other in-person community activities of the churches,” they added. “The rule that Communion will be distributed only in the hands remains in force.”

Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres of Arecibo, who released a letter last week backing conscience objections to the experimental, abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines, notably did not add his name to the CEP document.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Puerto Rico has recorded fatal cases of the virus in just one-tenth of one percent of the island’s nearly 3.3 million people. Daily coronavirus deaths in Puerto Rico have typically averaged in the single digits in the past month, with zero deaths reported on multiple days.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 10320 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Puerto Rican government, led by left-wing Gov. Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, has nevertheless implemented a series of radical public health measures in recent weeks, including vaccine requirements for healthcare workers, public employees, teachers, students, and tens of thousands of workers in the private sector.

The bishops of Puerto Rico endorsed those policies on Wednesday and unveiled their own strict vaccine requirements. Priests who do not get the jab by September will be prohibited from celebrating public Masses, while unvaccinated employees and volunteers will apparently face termination, according to the bishops’ statement.

“In order to protect our ministers and faithful, effective on September 2021, all priests and deacons participating in liturgies must be vaccinated or at least have received the first dose,” the document read. “They will present their vaccination certificate to the chancellors of our dioceses on or before 15 September 2021.”

“All employees and volunteers who perform their tasks or services in person must be fully vaccinated by the 15th of September 2021. After that date, if not completely vaccinated, they will not be able to exercise their functions or provide their service in our diocese.”

The bishops further rejected all religious exemptions to the vaccines, claiming that “there is no basis in the moral teaching of the Church to reject vaccination requirements.”

“We have become aware that some lay faithful to be exempted from this vaccination have turned to priests, deacons or agents of the Catholic Church to declare under oath on the forms provided that the moral teachings of the Church are opposed to this vaccination,” they wrote.

“Priests, deacons or pastoral agents of the Church must not declare such exemptions under oath since there is no basis in the moral teaching of the Church to reject vaccination requirements.”

In another document released Wednesday, the prelates noted that they “will not be accepting affidavits that affirm that the teachings of the Church are grounds for rejecting vaccination and/or similar text since this assertion has no basis in moral teaching of the church.”

Bishop Fernández of Arecibo declared the opposite in a letter last week, however, writing that “it is possible for a faithful Catholic to have conscientious objection to the alleged mandatory nature of the Covid-19 vaccine.” He added that “it is legitimate for a faithful Catholic to have doubts about the safety and efficacy of a vaccine given that what the pharmaceutical companies or drug regulatory agencies say is in no way a dogma of faith.”

“Respect for the conscience of the person is also Catholic doctrine,” the Arecibo bishop continued, citing the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which stresses that, “Man has the right to act in conscience and in freedom so as personally to make moral decisions. ‘He must not be forced to act contrary to his conscience. Nor must he be prevented from acting according to his conscience, especially in religious matters.’”

Priests and deacons in the diocese of Arecibo are authorized to sign parishioners’ exemption requests, Bishop Fernández said, echoing similar pronouncements this month from the bishops of South Dakota and Colorado.

All COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in Puerto Rico, including the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson shots, have been tested on or produced with cell lines derived from tissue of aborted children.

“Any link to the abortion process, even the most remote and implicit, will cast a shadow over the Church’s duty to bear unwavering witness to the truth that abortion must be utterly rejected,” a group of Catholic prelates warned in a letter last year. “The ends cannot justify the means,” they said, describing abortion as “one of the worst genocides known to man.”

The coronavirus vaccines also pose risks of serious complications and unknown, long-term effects, while recent data has shown that the jabs increasingly fail to prevent deaths and hospitalization in highly-vaccinated countries, amid spikes in breakthrough cases with COVID-19 variants.

“The novelty of the SARS-CoV-2 and of the technologies for eliciting an immune response to prevent or mitigate COVID-19 leave several medical questions unanswered,” the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC) wrote in July. “Only time and careful study of the virus and benefits and adverse effects of the vaccines will provide the answers many persons need to give free and informed consent.”

Share











