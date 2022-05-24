Purchase your tickets to LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala

LifeSite is cordially inviting you to celebrate with us at our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, August 17.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is cordially inviting you to celebrate with us at our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida.

The Gala will take place on Wednesday, August 17th at the Naples Grande Beach Resort – a four-star, luxury hotel – overlooking the spectacular Gulf of Mexico. Tickets are now on sale at the LifeSiteNews Gala website. Click here to securely purchase your tickets.

Award winning film star and devout Catholic Jim Caviezel will be our headline speaker. Caviezel is most well-known for his portrayal of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ.

Caviezel joins a list of several speakers set to appear, which will also include LifeSite co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen. LifeSite supporters, corporate sponsors, current staff, and prominent persons we’ve reported on previously will all be in attendance.

As an attendee, you will have the opportunity to speak with them in-person. Most LifeSite personalities will be present for you to meet as well. Tickets can be purchased for $250 dollars. Ticket purchases can be securely made by clicking here. Sponsorships are also available. Click here to visit our Gala website for more information.

The schedule of events is as follows: 6:00pm Cocktail Reception, 7:00pm Welcome, 7:30pm Dinner, 8:30pm Formal Program and Keynote Speaker Address.

Special room rates are available for all LifeSite Gala attendees. Click here to book your room or call 1-844-489-9663 to make your reservations.

LifeSite looks forward to welcoming you in beautiful Naples, Florida!

Share











