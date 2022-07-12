Purchase your tickets to the VIP Reception at LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala now!

LifeSite is excited to announce a special VIP cocktail reception at our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, August 17.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite is excited to announce a special VIP cocktail reception at our 25th Anniversary Gala in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, August 17. Tickets are on sale now. Sponsorships are also available. Click here to visit our Gala website for more information.

The VIP Reception takes place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. EST in advance of the regularly scheduled Gala kickoff. Speakers at the VIP Reception include top medical freedom advocates Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. Peter McCullough, as well as LifeSite personality and Stations of the Cross radio host Mother Miriam, foundress and prioress of Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope, in Beloit, Kansas, and host of Mother Miriam Live.

Tickets for the VIP Reception are now on sale for $100 each. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Note: The VIP Reception tickets are an additional $100 purchase for those already attending the Gala. Click here if you have not yet purchased your Gala tickets.

Other notable Gala attendees that have confirmed their attendance include Fathers James Altman, Frank Pavone, and Richard Heilman, Gala emcee and pro-life filmmaker Jason Jones, pro-life leader Reggie Littlejohn, and pro-life lawyer Royce Hood.

Author and Dr. McCullough associate John Leake and Faith and Reason co-host Liz Yore will also be in attendance.

The Gala will take place on Wednesday, August 17th at the Naples Grande Beach Resort, a four-star luxury hotel overlooking the spectacular Gulf of Mexico. Tickets are now on sale at the LifeSiteNews Gala website. Click here to securely purchase your tickets. Click here if you’d like to sponsor the event.

Award-winning film star and devout Catholic Jim Caviezel will be our Keynote Speaker. Caviezel is most well-known for his portrayal of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of Christ.

Caviezel joins a list of several speakers set to appear, which will also include LifeSite co-founders Steve Jalsevac and John-Henry Westen. Many LifeSite supporters, corporate sponsors, current staff, and prominent persons we’ve reported on previously will be in attendance.

Most LifeSite personalities will be present for you to meet. Tickets can be purchased for $250 each. Ticket purchases can be securely made by clicking here. Sponsorships are also available. Click here to visit our Gala website for more information.

The schedule of events is as follows: 5 p.m. VIP Reception, 6 p.m. Cocktail Reception, 7 p.m. Welcome, 7:30 p.m. Dinner, 8:30 p.m. Formal Program and Keynote Speaker address.

Special room rates are available for all LifeSite Gala attendees. Click here to book your room or call 1-844-489-9663 to make your reservations.

LifeSite looks forward to welcoming you in beautiful Naples, Florida!

We realize that it has been a big disappointment for our unvaccinated Canadian supporters and even all Canadian LifeSite staff to not be able to attend the Gala because of U.S. and Canadian Covid restrictions. However, we have been hoping for imminent changes to the regulations in both Canada and the U.S. to permit Canadians to travel to the U.S. That seems to be gradually happening.

Any unvaccinated Canadians wanting to buy tickets and attend the Gala should email [email protected]. Please include your name, location, email address and phone number and the number of persons wishing to attend. Someone from the Gala team will respond to you and, depending on your circumstances, explain how you may be able to attend the Gala. There are now strong indications that this will be possible.

