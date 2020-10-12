‘Purge’: Facebook wipes out page devoted to helping overcome same-sex attraction

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — With no explanation, Facebook has deleted the page of Restored Hope Network. This marks the culmination of the social media platform’s silencing of the network, described on its website as “a coalition of Christian ministries, pastors, and counselors in the US committed to serving those seeking Christ-centered answers for sexual and relational problems.”

Facebook’s censoring of the organization began in July of this year, when it began removing posts from Restored Hope Network’s most recent conference. Anne Paulk, the executive director of the umbrella organization, told The Christian Post that the removal of the page came without notice. “Their dismissive action — canceling our page as if it never existed, leaving a vague ‘the link may be broken’ message in its place — is shameful. Not even extending us the courtesy of a notification, a chance to offer our side of the very politicized story, is unconscionable.” Paulk is no stranger to cancelation, as her book was removed from Amazon in last year’s purge of titles devoted to helping people overcome same-sex attraction.

Paulk told The Christian Post that Facebook’s recent push to ban content promoting so-called “conversion therapy” is the likely reason for its action. Many states and jurisdictions have already passed laws prohibiting such therapies. She considers “conversion therapy” to be “a deliberately and misleadingly provocative term coined by the LGBTQ activist movement that does not describe any type of actual counseling assistance offered to men and women who struggle with same-sex attraction.”

Restored Hope Network endorses a “Transformational Ministry” approach to helping individuals deal with unwanted same-sex attraction. This approach is based on a “transformational, life-changing experience of submitting to Jesus Christ as Lord,” together with pastoral support and professional counselling.”

Considering their clearly stated approach, Christian psychotherapist Andrew Rodriguez sees Facebook’s censorship of Restored Hope Network as an instance of persecution for religious views. He is urging people to “tell Facebook they are practicing discrimination against a minority group increasingly being persecuted by the media and government — ex-gays and non-LGB people with SSA, Questioning people, and trans-desisters and detransitioners.”

This is the purge I warned about. Restored Hope Network is the largest umbrella organization for ministries that help... Posted by Andrew Rodriguez Counseling Services on Thursday, October 8, 2020

