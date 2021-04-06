Pushing experimental COVID vaccines on children is ‘a type of child abuse’: Candace Owens

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 6, 2021 (CNS News) – Twitter labeling her tweet about coronavirus vaccines “misleading” won’t compel her to get her or her kids vaccinated, conservative commentator and BLEXIT Leader Candace Owens says.

In a post on Wednesday, Owens called it “a type of child abuse” to subject children to the vaccine, since they are at virtually no risk of dying from the coronavirus:

“Experimental vaccines on children who have an approximate 0% chance of dying from the virus for which they are being vaccinated against is a type of child abuse. “ZERO long term trials conducted. I just cannot understand parents that would allow their kids to be guinea pigs.”

Twitter slapped an exclamation mark and the following label on Owens’ post, along with a link to the social media platform’s rebuttal, which simply argues that vaccines are safe “for most” people:

"This Tweet is misleading. Find out why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people."

Shortly after midnight, Owens posted two tweets condemning Twitter’s censorship and advocacy for “Big Pharma.” In the first, she reiterates the claims she made in her initial, Twitter-disparaged post:

Twitter has unnecessarily slapped a label on my entirely truthful tweet. 1) There are no long term studies on the Covid-19 vaccines. 2) Children have an approximate 0% chance of dying from the virus. 3) I stand by my assessment that using children as lab rats, is child abuse

In her second, she says that Twitter is doing the bidding of large pharmaceutical companies – and that she won’t be bullied into changing either her views or her behavior. "I am not a sheep," Owens says:

Sticking bulls**t labels on tweets because Big Pharma tells you to is not going to make me get the vaccine. And it’s sure as hell not going to transform my personal decision not to vaccinate my child. I’m not a sheep.

Owens' BLEXIT movement seeks to introduce urban communities to conservative principles.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

