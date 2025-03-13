Putin says Russia open to ceasefire in Ukraine if ‘initial reasons for the crisis’ are addressed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled openness to a United States-backed ceasefire in Ukraine, provided that they discuss a number of 'questions' and are able to secure 'long-term peace.'

At a Thursday press conference, Putin stated that “we agree with the proposals for the ceasefire,” but added that any agreement must confront “the initial reasons for the crisis” and “lead to long-term peace.”

“The idea itself is the right one, and we definitely support it,” he said. “But there are questions that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to talk them through with our American colleagues and partners.”

On Tuesday the Trump administration announced that Ukraine agreed to halt fighting against Russia for 30 days and seek a peaceful end to the conflict.

This story is developing…

