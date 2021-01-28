Putin warns of ‘heated conflict’ in post-COVID tension that could mean ‘end of our civilization’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has likened the current global situation to the pre-World War II era, warning that global conflict could emerge as a result of COVID-19 which could “mean the end of our civilization.”

Putin gave his 45-minute address as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2021 Davos Agenda conference, which was focused on life in the post-COVID world, and the launch of the globalist Great Reset agenda, pioneered and promoted by the WEF.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab welcomed Putin’s address to the WEF, revealing that the pair had enjoyed a friendship since 1992, and saying that “the ability to hear your voice … is essential” in the “unique and short window of opportunity to move from an age of confrontation to an age of cooperation.”

Speaking via video link, Putin’s message of “cooperation” and peace presented a dark vision of the world. The Russian president mentioned tensions and “imbalances” undermining countries. “The coronavirus pandemic … has become a major challenge to entire mankind, just accelerated the structural changes, the preconditions for which are already in place for many years.”

“The pandemic has exacerbated the problems and imbalances which accumulated in the world; we have every reason to believe that tensions might aggravate even further, and such tendencies might emerge in almost every area.”

Putin compared the turmoil of the current times to the era shortly before the Second World War: “Naturally there are no direct parallels in history, but some experts … compare the current situation to the late 20s or early 30s of the last century … One cannot but draw some parallel in terms of many aspects, the scale as well as the … systemic nature of natural threats.”

“Popularism, right and left wing radicalism, and extreme movements are on the rise,” he declared, before adding that “various political processes, including leading economies, are escalating and becoming more violent.”

The Russian president continued by commenting on increased instability, both internationally and nationally, saying that “the global security situation is degrading.”

“The differences are leading to a downward spiral. It is well known that in the 20th century, the failure and inability to centrally resolve such issues resulted in the catastrophic World War II,” he said. “Of course, nowadays such a heated conflict is not possible. I hope that it’s not possible in principle, because it will mean the end of our civilization.”

After hinting at a possible recurrence of conflict on a scale of World War II, Putin predicted that such an event could indeed occur if action was not taken.

“But I would like to reiterate that a situation might develop unpredictably and uncontrollably if we will sit on our hands doing nothing to avoid it. And there is a possibility that we may experience an actual collapse of global development that might result in a fight of all against all.”

In the midst of this conflict, Putin declared that there would be a frantic search for “internal and external enemies,” and as a result of the fighting, traditional values would be destroyed.

“The fight would mean the destruction of not only traditional values, and we cherish these values in Russia, such as the family, but also fundamental freedoms including the right of choice and privacy.

I would like to know that social crisis and the crisis of values have already caused negative demographic consequences. As a result, humankind risks losing entire civilizations and cultures.”

The former KGB agent described this future as “a grim dystopia.”

His speech also included praise for the WEF’s fourth industrial revolution, centered on artificial intelligence. Putin explained how “[t]he coronavirus pandemic has greatly accelerated such developments and implementation.” Schwab has previously described the fourth industrial revolution, a term he coined, as something which will “fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and relate to one another.”

Putin’s comments warning of escalating tensions, global war, and the manner in which “fundamental freedoms” are cherished in Russia, come as thousands of people in Russia took to the streets to protest the arrest of Russia’s opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner, Alexei Navalny.

Navalny had recently returned to Moscow on January 17, after spending time recovering in Berlin from nerve agent poisoning, for which he blamed Vladimir Putin. Upon landing, he was instantly taken into police custody, prompting protests across the nation, which were described as the “biggest nationwide showdown in years between the Kremlin and its opponents.”

In Moscow, riot police retaliated by arresting over 3,000 people, as over 40,000 people protested Navalny’s arrest, which prompted The New York Times to comment that “[c]rackdown and coercion are no longer enough to discourage Russians from protesting.”