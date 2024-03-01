Putin warns of potential nuclear weapons use if NATO troops enter Ukraine

Putin's Thursday threat came in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's Monday remarks in which he haphazardly floated the idea of putting NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine.

(LifeSiteNews) — In response to escalating rhetoric made by French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has warned that if NATO troops are sent to Ukraine, he may be forced to use nuclear weapons.

“We too have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. This really threatens a conflict with nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilization,” he said.

Putin made the remarks during his annual address to Russia’s Federal Assembly Thursday.

During a press conference earlier in the week on Monday, Macron haphazardly floated the idea of putting NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine. He explained he was intending to send a message of “strategic ambiguity” to keep Russia on its toes.

Western leaders quickly denounced his remarks, however, and reiterated their policy of assisting Ukraine in other ways.

To date, the United States has sent $75 billion to the embattled country with little to no oversight of the funds, which has drawn criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, among others. The European Union has provided approximately $93 billion in aid.

Boasting about his country’s modernized arsenal and “state of full readiness,” Putin issued one of his sharpest threats yet over the course of the now two-year long conflict.

“We remember what happened to those who once sent their contingents to our country’s territory. Now, invaders will suffer much more tragic consequences,” he declared.

Putin’s remarks also come in response to NATO aggressively expanding its membership. Sweden, which has a maritime border with Russia, was given final approval to join the organization on Monday, having first applied in July 2022. Finland, which borders Russia by land, was admitted in April 2023. Putin noted in his speech that he would be strengthening the military near those regions.

Putin, who is 71, has alternated between the role of prime minister and president of Russia since 1999. He faces re-election for a six-year term as president later this month. Western media outlets have accused him of orchestrating the death of his political opponent Alexei Navalny on February 16. Other voices have argued it was a false flag meant to re-affirm Putin’s image as a murderous dictator who can only be dealt with by military force.

During his two-hour long speech Monday, Putin accused Western politicians of ratcheting up international affairs because “they want to show their citizens and everyone else that they still rule the world” on “the eve of the U.S. presidential election.”

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană told a Spanish newspaper that Putin’s remarks are nothing more than political theatre.

“We do not see any imminent threat of Russia using these weapons. But these statements are in themselves very dangerous, because they erode trust. Russia knows the consequences of taking such a step,” he said.

Regarding Macron’s comments, Geoană said that NATO has “no intention or plans to deploy troops to Ukraine.”

